Hip-hop producer Chucky Thompson dies aged 53: 'The world has lost a titan'

The prolific producer was known for his work with Mary J Blige, Jennifer Lopez, Faith Evans and The Notorious BIG

US hip-hop producer Chucky Thompson has died aged 53. Getty Images

Farah Andrews
Aug 10, 2021

Hip-hop and RnB record producer Chucky Thompson has died aged 53, his publicist confirmed on Monday.

Known for his work with Mary J Blige, Jennifer Lopez, Faith Evans and The Notorious BIG, Thompson was a part of Bad Boy Records's "Hitmen" production team.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I can confirm the passing of Chucky Thompson," said Tamar Juda, his publicist. The cause of death was not disclosed.

"To anyone in his orbit, you know how generous he was with his energy, creativity and love. Both the music industry and the world has lost a titan.”

News of his death was initially broken on Monday by Young Guru, Thompson's producer protege.

"There is nothing I can write that will take away this pain. I have to say RIP to my mentor, my big brother, the man who changed my life forever. You were the kindest person the world has ever seen. You were the most gifted musician I have ever been around," Guru, born Gimel Androus Keaton, wrote on Instagram.

"You treated me like family from day one. You made a point to the labels that I had to fly to New York with you on every session. You put me in rooms with Biggie. I will forever be in your debt and I will forever be your little brother. This one hurts so bad I can’t even explain it. RIP ... there will never be another you!"

Born Carl E Thompson, the producer started out in Chuck Brown’s legendary go-go band, before joining Bad Boy Records as an original member of Sean "Diddy" Combs's in-house production team.

Prior to his death, Thompson was in the process of filming a documentary about his life and career.

Updated: August 10th 2021, 5:09 AM
