Global Citizen has announced a “once-in-a-generation” live show, its biggest yet, featuring some of the world’s top music stars, to raise funds for global recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The advocacy group, known for its star-studded fundraisers, will host a 24-hour virtual concert on September 25 with musical performances streamed from across six continents – Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and South America – as well as appearances by world leaders and activists.

The starry line-up for the next Global Citizen Live includes The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, BTS, Coldplay, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Andrea Bocelli, Metallica, Lorde, Doja Cat, Keith Urban, Usher, HER, Duran Duran, Femi Kuti, Lang Lang, Demi Lovato and Ricky Martin.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi are among the politicians set to make appearances.

The show will be streamed from various locations around the world, including Central Park in New York, the Champ de Mars in Paris, as well as from cities such as London, Los Angeles, Lagos, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro and Seoul.

The event aims to raise $6 billion in famine relief, $400 million for education programmes and a billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines, Global Citizen said.

“It is very important to me to be a part of this historic event to spread awareness and encourage action toward helping the people of Ethiopia during this devastating humanitarian crisis they are faced with,” The Weeknd said. “It’ll be an honour to perform and help bring support to these citizens who are suffering so severely.”

The Weeknd will be one of the performers at the next Global Citizen Live show. Courtesy Getty Images

The record-breaking Canadian singer-songwriter, who is the son of Ethiopian immigrants, announced in April he was donating $1m to Ethiopian relief efforts through the UN World Food Programme amid an ongoing conflict in the country.

“Covid-19 has drastically reversed the progress toward achieving the United Nations’ Global Goals, pushing upwards of 160 million people back into extreme poverty,” added Hugh Evans, chief executive of Global Citizen. “There are now more than 40 million people on the brink of famine. Progress on climate change has halted, as the majority of the Fortune 500 fail to set science-based carbon reduction targets.

"We must rectify the damage done and hold world leaders and businesses accountable for ensuring that the entire world recovers from this pandemic together. ‘Equitable recovery’ is not an act of charity — it is the only way we can ensure a fighting chance at achieving a sustainable world free from extreme poverty.”

Global Citizen's One World: Together At Home virtual concert last year raised $127m for coronavirus charities and featured performances by artists such as Lady Gaga and the Rolling Stones. In May, it also organised Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, hosted by Selena Gomez and had performances by Foo Fighters, J Balvin and Jennifer Lopez, who appeared on stage with her mother.

“None of us should be comfortable thinking that we could be fine when so many others are suffering,” Prince Harry, who appeared on stage at the May event, said.

“In reality, and especially during with the pandemic, when any suffer, we all suffer. We must look beyond ourselves with empathy and compassion for those we know, and those we don’t. We need to lift up humanity and make sure that no person or community is left behind.”

The next Global Citizen Live will be streamed live by networks around the world as well as on YouTube and Twitter.

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

