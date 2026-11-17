Senegalese music star Youssou N'Dour, regarded as a pioneer for bringing African music to international audiences, will perform in Abu Dhabi on December 7.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and composer will be joined by his longtime band Le Super Etoile de Dakar for the concert, which will feature an opening performance by the UAE's Lewah Maritime Ensemble.

The concert is part of Ideas Abu Dhabi, an annual forum bringing together entrepreneurs, innovators and policymakers to discuss global challenges. It takes place before the 2026 UN Water Conference, co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal from December 8 to 10.

“I’m looking forward to performing at the NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre as part of Ideas Abu Dhabi, and sharing the stage with the Lewah Maritime Ensemble,” N'Dour said in a statement to The National. “There is a rich musical heritage connecting Africa and the Gulf, and we look forward to a night of discovery, dancing, and celebration.”

Over a career spanning five decades, N'Dour has helped to popularise mbalax, a Senegalese genre combining the rhythms of sabar and tama drums with electric guitars, keyboards and influences from Afro-Cuban music, jazz and soul.

His international profile grew during the 1980s, notably through his contribution to Peter Gabriel's 1986 song In Your Eyes, an appearance at the Womad festival that year and the 1988 Human Rights Now! tour alongside Gabriel, Sting, Bruce Springsteen and Tracy Chapman. His 1994 duet with Neneh Cherry, 7 Seconds, became a worldwide hit. He went on to win a Grammy Award in 2005 for Egypt, an album drawing on Senegalese Islamic musical traditions.

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His 2025 album, Eclairer le monde – Light the World, was nominated for Best Global Music Album at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Produced in collaboration with American musician Michael League, co-founder of jazz fusion group Snarky Puppy, the record brings together mbalax percussion and traditional African instruments, including the kora, balafon and ngoni, alongside guitars and keyboards.

The Lewah Maritime Ensemble will open the concert with a performance drawing on an Emirati musical tradition shaped by historic exchanges between East Africa and the Arabian Gulf.

Youssou N'Dour performing at the Womad festival in Abu Dhabi in April 2009. Galen Clarke / The National Show caption: Youssou N'Dour performing at the Womad festival in Abu Dhabi…

N'Dour is no stranger to UAE audiences, having performed at Abu Dhabi's first Womad festival in 2009 and in Sharjah in 2018 and 2023.

He said December's show will continue the cultural relationship between the UAE and Senegal.

“There is something special about bringing the music of Senegal to Abu Dhabi, particularly at a time when our two countries are coming together as co-hosts of the 2026 UN Water Conference,” he said.

“The UAE has always been a place where cultures meet, and I have always believed that music is one of the most beautiful ways to bring people closer.”

Youssou N'Dour and Le Super Etoile de Dakar perform at The Red Theatre, The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi, on December 7 at 7.30pm. Tickets start at Dh125