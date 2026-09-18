Ms Rachel matches Macklemore's $1 million Palestine donation after Ed Sheeran tour row

YouTube star Ms Rachel has said she will match rapper Macklemore's $1 million donation to organisations supporting Palestinians, as she becomes the latest public figure to respond to the controversy surrounding the US leg of British musician Ed Sheeran's tour.

The children's educator, whose real name is Rachel Accurso, said her $1 million donation would go to the Palestine Children's Relief Fund, one of six organisations to also receive money from Macklemore.

“We have a moral obligation to use our privilege and platforms to protect children and human rights,” she wrote on Instagram, while calling on other wealthy celebrities to make similar donations.

On Wednesday, Macklemore said he would give the $1 million he earned from Sheeran's Loop tour to organisations supporting Palestinians.

Days after being dropped as an opening act over comments he made in support of Palestine, the American rapper said his entire net earnings from the tour would go to six organisations: the Palestine Children's Relief Fund, Heal Palestine, Gaza Soup Kitchen, Medical Aid for Palestinians, UNRWA USA National Committee and Anera.

He also challenged Robert Kraft, the billionaire owner of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium near Boston, to match his donation.

"Whatever we disagree about, perhaps we can agree on this: Palestinian lives are worth protecting," Macklemore wrote on Instagram. "A Palestinian life is no less valuable than any other life on this Earth."

Kraft later announced that he and Sheeran would each pledge $2 million towards humanitarian aid in the region, although Kraft did not specify which organisations would receive the money.

Kraft said Sheeran had contacted him before Macklemore issued his challenge and had asked him to commit $2 million. "Ed now plans to reach out to other venue owners and our goal is to continue to work together to build bridges," Kraft said.

The four have now announced pledges totalling $6 million, although only Macklemore and Ms Rachel have specified which groups will receive their donations.

Why was Macklemore dropped from Ed Sheeran's tour?

Macklemore was removed from the remaining dates of the Loop tour earlier this week after speaking in support of Palestine during two shows at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

During one appearance, he called for a "free Palestine" and told people in Gaza and the occupied West Bank that "we have not forgotten about them".

His comments prompted the Israeli-American Council to launch a petition calling for his removal.

Kraft subsequently confirmed that Macklemore would not be permitted to perform at Gillette Stadium, accusing him of a "broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery". Macklemore has denied accusations of antisemitism.

Sheeran said on Tuesday that he had not personally removed Macklemore from the tour. He said several venue owners had objected to the rapper performing at their stadiums and that promoters ultimately made the decision.

The dispute widened when Sheeran's remaining opening acts – Finneas, Aaron Rowe and Lukas Graham – withdrew from their scheduled appearances in solidarity with Macklemore and Palestine. Irish folk group Beoga also withdrew from their role as Sheeran's backing band.

In his post on Wednesday, Macklemore said he wanted the focus to remain on Palestinians affected by the war, including families as well as doctors, paramedics, journalists and aid workers. "Their risk is of a far different order than mine," he wrote.

He said he would continue speaking in support of Palestinians after attention surrounding the tour controversy subsides. "When the news cycle moves on, which it will, don't move with it," he wrote. "Free Palestine."