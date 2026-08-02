Boy George fires record label manager over pro-Israel song dispute

Boy George says the backlash over his pro-Israel song has now cost him the manager of his record label, days after he withdrew from the West End production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

The Culture Club frontman revealed on Saturday that he had parted ways with Tony Pontius, who had run his Boy George Presents (BGP) record label for several years, after the pair disagreed over releasing We Will Dance Again, the AI-assisted pro-Israel single that has drawn widespread criticism online.

"Due to my decision to stand up for my Jewish friends I am losing a few people from my life. Today I parted company with Tony Pontius who has run my record label BGP for a number of years," George posted on X. "I wanted to release We Will Dance Again but he was unequivocal and said, 'I want nothing to do with this song' and I responded 'OK, we are done'."

George added: "When someone is gutless it really does not hurt to say goodbye. My faith in humanity will not diminish and the truth will always win. I will release it."

The latest development comes days after George withdrew from the West End production of Jesus Christ Superstar, where he had been due to play King Herod from August 3 to 15.

His manager, Paul Kemsley, announced the decision on Thursday, saying he had decided, "after careful consideration", that the singer would no longer appear in the production.

"The decision has been made with the utmost respect for the producers, the creative team and the entire company," Kemsley said.

He acknowledged that some fans would be disappointed, but said he believed "it was right to step aside, allowing the production to remain the focus, while ensuring everyone involved can move forward with mutual respect and goodwill".

No reason was given for the withdrawal.

We Will Dance Again references the October 7 attack on the Nova music festival, saying those killed were murdered "for the crime of dancing". The song also criticises pro-Palestinian musicians, accusing them of having "selective memory" and being "propaganda fuelled by the internet", while its refrain declares: "You say genocide, I say war."

The song sparked widespread criticism online before being removed from streaming platforms.

The October 7 attack led to Israel's devastating war on Gaza, which has so far killed more than 73,280 Palestinians in the enclave and displaced hundreds of thousands.

English musician Martyn Ware, co-founder of Heaven 17 and a contemporary of George during the 1980s synth-pop era, was among its most outspoken critics.

"I honestly can't believe that my old friend Boy George has made an overtly pro-genocide, anti-Palestinian piece of musical propaganda," Ware wrote on X.

"George, you should be ashamed – I hope you think the money was enough to sell your soul… vile."

George rose to fame in the 1980s as the flamboyant frontman of Culture Club, whose hits, including Karma Chameleon, Do You Really Want to Hurt Me and Church of the Poison Mind, made the band one of the decade's biggest pop acts. In recent years, he has continued to tour, appear on TV and perform in musical theatre, while becoming increasingly outspoken in his support of Israel.

He has defended his position in recent months, saying he would not "turn my back" on Jewish friends and rejecting calls to boycott this year's Eurovision Song Contest over Israel's participation in the event.

George had been one of six guest stars rotating through the role of King Herod during the 11-week run of Jesus Christ Superstar at the London Palladium. The revival stars Sam Ryder as Jesus, with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Simon Russell Beale, Richard Armitage, Layton Williams and Julian Clary taking turns in the role of Herod.

Deadline reported that Armitage is expected to cover George's scheduled performances.

Directed by Tim Sheader, the acclaimed production moved to the London Palladium after its successful run at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and has become one of the West End's biggest theatrical events of the summer.