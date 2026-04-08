Summer music festivals worth travelling to, from El Gouna in Egypt to Budapest's answer to Glastonbury

With the summer festival season approaching, and with the UK’s mammoth Glastonbury on hiatus this year and this week's Coachella Festival sold out in the US, music lovers have a chance to look beyond the usual circuit. Check out festivals generating buzz for their locations as well as their line-ups instead, ranging from beach stages on the Egyptian coast to citywide programmes in Turkey and large-scale European fixtures.

Here are 10 music festivals worth building a trip around.

1. Sandbox Festival: May 7 to May 9

Where: El Gouna, Egypt

Headliners: Dixon, Bedouin, DJ Tennis, The Blaze, Floorplan

Why go? A focused electronic line-up built around house, techno, minimal and genre-blurring electronic sounds. Held in El Gouna, the festival runs across five stages and a returning Secret stage, giving a long-weekend trip a strong sense of movement and discovery.

2. Kala Festival: June 3 to June 10

Where: Dhermi, Albania

Headliners: Line-up to be announced

Why go? A week-long programme built around disco, funk and left field electronic, this has artists playing multiple sets across beach, boat and night stages.

3. Primavera Sound Barcelona: June 4 to June 6

Where: Barcelona, Spain

Headliners: The Cure, Doja Cat, The xx, Gorillaz, Massive Attack

Why go? One of Europe’s biggest festivals offers a multi-genre programme, spanning indie, pop and experimental acts. In addition to the main Parc del Forum site, Primavera a la Ciutat runs concerts in venues including Sala Apolo, Razzmatazz, Paral-lel 62, La Nau, LAUT, Enfants and CCCB.

4. Gnaoua and World Music Festival: June 25 to June 27

Held across Essaouira’s medina, beaches and squares, the festival brings live music into the city’s public spaces. AFP Info

Where: Essaouira, Morocco

Headliners: Line-up to be announced in May

Why go? A celebration of Morocco’s Gnaoua music tradition, here maalems share the stage with international artists in free-flowing sets. It results in the kind of rare festival experience where performances can feel one-off and shaped for the occasion.

5. Roskilde Festival: June 27 to July 4

Where: Roskilde, Denmark

Headliners: Gorillaz, The Cure, David Byrne, Little Simz, Wolf Alice

Why go? This is one of Europe’s oldest festivals, having launched in 1971. The sheer mass of this event, held near Roskilde, 35km west of Copenhagen, provides ample stages where you can hear emerging acts and eclectic headliners.

6. Istanbul Jazz Festival: June 30 to July 13

Where: Istanbul, Turkey

Headliners: Marcus Miller, Robert Plant, Thee Sacred Souls, Arooj Aftab, Joe Lovano

Why go? A strong reason to visit the Turkish capital, with a citywide programme focused on jazz, soul and world music, with gigs held at venues including Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open Air Theatre and Ataturk Cultural Centre.

7. Bear Stone Festival: July 2 to July 5

Where: Slunj, Croatia

Headliners: Altin Gun, Elder, My Sleeping Karma, Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats

Why go? A niche rock festival centred on psychedelic and heavy rock acts, this has bands playing extended instrumental jam sets. Its forest setting and limited capacity provide an evocative backdrop for all the heavy riffing.

8. Afro Nation Portugal: July 3 to July 5

Where: Portimao, Portugal

Headliners: Burna Boy, Tyla, Asake, Wizkid, Uncle Waffles

Why go? Over six short years, Afro Nation has become the leading festival for Afropop and Afrobeats, while also expanding into North and South America. However, it is the original edition in the Portuguese coastal city that continues to draw the genre’s biggest stars.

9. Jazzablanca Festival: July 3 to July 12

Where: Casablanca, Morocco

Headliners: Jorja Smith, Juanes, Mika and Scorpions

Why go? Held in a sprawling public park that was formerly an airport, Jazzablanca is a festival where the vibes are as appealing as the electric line-up. Featuring two stages, with the minor one dedicated to western and North African jazz and the main home to popular acts, the festival is a foodie hub with plenty of trucks and tranquil picnic spots. Come for the music, stay for the atmosphere.

10. Montreux Jazz Festival: July 3 to July 18

Where: Montreux, Switzerland

Headliners: Sting, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, John Legend, Tyla, Deep Purple

Why go? This stalwart of the European festival circuit is one of the ritziest on the calendar, but it does not rely on its Lake Geneva setting for appeal. The line-up ranges from commercial stars to alternative acts, making it a perennial favourite for those wanting to add the Swiss city to their holiday plans.

11. Sziget Festival: August 11 to August 15

Where: Budapest, Hungary

Headliners: Florence + The Machine, Twenty One Pilots, Lewis Capaldi, Bring Me The Horizon

Why go? Eastern Europe’s answer to Glastonbury, the mammoth festival takes place on Obuda Island in the Danube. With festival boats ferrying revellers to and from the mainland, Sziget features hundreds of artists ranging from pop stars to theatre troupes and acrobats.