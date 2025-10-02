What time is Taylor Swift's Life of a Showgirl album coming out around the world?

On October 3, Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets era is coming to an end, and she will officially become a showgirl, as her new album The Life of a Showgirl is set for release.

Swift's 12th album, the record has had a well-documented release schedule, with promotional stops on Graham Norton and Jimmy Fallon's television shows announced, as well as the debut of The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, a film being shown in cinemas to support the album.

Release across time zones

The Life of a Showgirl album cover released by Republic Records. AP

The album will be released at midnight (Eastern Time) on October 3, which is 8am (Gulf Standard Time) in the UAE.

Here is when The Life of a Showgirl is expected to drop in other global time zones:

5am in the UK (British Summer Time)

6am in western and central Europe (Central European Time)

7am in Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Egypt (Atlantic Standard Time and Eastern European Summer Time)

8am in the UAE (GST)

9.30am in India and Sri Lanka (Indian Standard Time)

Noon in the Philippines, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore (Central Standard Time)

Out at either 11am (Western Indonesia Time), noon (Central Indonesia Time) or 1pm (Eastern Indonesia Time) in Indonesia

1pm in Japan and parts of Korea (Japan Standard Time)

The Life of a Showgirl release

In the run-up to the album's release, Swift's team have shared “the time card of a showgirl”, a schedule of release-week events posted by Taylor Nation. Taylor Nation is a social media presence run by the singer's management team.

Events include the premiere of The Official Release Party of a Showgirl at 3pm ET on October 3. The film will be shown in select cinemas in the UK and the US from October 3 to 5. At the time of writing, the film is not coming to UAE cinemas; however, last week cinema chain AMC's Instagram account teased: “For countries screening later in October, ticketing info will be announced around October 3. Stay tuned!” – so a global release could be on the cards.

Lead single The Fate of Ophelia's music video and The Life of a Showgirl lyric videos will be released on YouTube at 7pm ET on October 5 (3am GST on October 6).

Swift's first TV appearance to promote the album will be on The Graham Norton Show at 5.40pm ET. This will be followed by appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 6 and Late Night with Seth Meyers on October 8.

The album announcement

The album was announced in August, in a promotional clip for Swift's appearance on now-fiance and NFL footballer Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights. In one clip released ahead of the episode, Swift took out a deliberately blurred version of the colourful album cover.

She appeared in a two-hour-long interview discussing the release, and a host of other topics, with her partner and his brother and co-host, Jason Kelce.

