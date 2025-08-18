Palestinian artists Alaa Shehada and Sami Abu Wardeh win awards at Edinburgh Fringe

Stories of Palestinian resistance and life under Israeli military occupation have won awards at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland.

Palestinian artists Alaa Shehada and Sami Abu Wardeh were among the winners recognised for their solo productions at one of the world's largest arts festivals.

Actor and writer Shehada won the Fringe First award, organised by Scottish newspaper The Scotsman, for his solo show The Horse of Jenin. Comedian Abu Wardeh received the Heart Award for Palestine: Peace de Resistance as part of the Besties – awards run by Scottish arts publications and theatre partners.

Both shows are being staged at the Pleasance Dome, with the festival to end on August 25.

In The Horse of Jenin, Shehada traces the story of a horse sculpture once found in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin. The structure, built in 2003 using wreckage from an Israeli attack a year earlier, was a symbol of resistance for Palestinians, before Israeli forces used a bulldozer to remove it in 2023.

Throughout the 70-minute set, Shehada weaves in personal stories, humour and tragedy to reflect on what became of the remains of the horse and the loss of his childhood friend Ahmed in the West Bank.

In its review, The Scotsman praised Shehada’s exuberant performance while hailing the show as “a terrific tale of Palestinian life, laughter and tragedy under unimaginable pressure".

Shehada welcomed the award on Instagram, saying the show’s theme has never been more urgent. “The show tells a story that has always mattered, and never more so," he said. "As the genocide in Gaza and the West Bank continues, and the occupation of Palestine persists, we must keep amplifying Palestinian voices, preserving culture and advocating for justice, freedom and an end to the violence."

The critical acclaim, bolstered by the award, has led to additional performances being scheduled during the festival, including extra shows on August 22 and 23.

Irish-Palestinian comedian Sami Abu Wardeh also received an accolade for Palestine: Peace de Resistance, a stand-up show weaving character sketches and physical theatre as it examines whether comedy is a viable form of resistance. Inspired by his life as a Palestinian born in exile, the show merges barbed political satire with absurdist elements such as hand puppetry and outlandish caricatures.

In awarding the Heart Award at the Besties, Louis Cammell, deputy editor of Fest magazine, which co-runs the award, described the show as “passionate, epic and very funny".

Abu Wardeh took to social media to announce his victory: “Winner! Bestie Award for Heart. Thank you to everyone who made this possible.”

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe traditionally takes place every August across the Scottish capital and features more than 3,000 productions.

