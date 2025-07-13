Bill Burr roasts Trump's anti-immigration push, Jeff Bezos's wedding and Elon Musk

American comedian Bill Burr, 57, returned to Abu Dhabi on Saturday night, focusing his ire on his country’s ongoing anti-immigration rhetoric.

Performing at Etihad Arena for the second time – following his 2023 set at the same venue – the comedian took aim at what he called the “racism” and “hypocrisy” embedded in American discourse.

“Every four years, the billionaires in my country figure out how to blame immigrants,” Burr said. “You lose your job, your farm, or you can’t buy a house and they tell you it’s because some guy floated in on a mattress from Cuba.

“We always believe it because it’s a white guy telling it to us. And we think, ‘Oh, white guy – I’m a white guy – same skin, same team'. But it’s not the same team. Not the same team at all.”

Burr then turned to America’s colonialist legacy, to loud cheers from audience during the ongoing Abu Dhabi Comedy Season.

“Racist white people love to say, ‘I don’t have a problem with immigrants – as long as they come here the right way'. Oh yeah? Did we? Those immigrants should leave and come back in wooden ships – and bring some Covid-laced blankets.”

Emmy-nominated comedian Burr is the final headliner of Abu Dhabi Comedy Season 2025. Photo: Katch This

Referencing the administration of Donald Trump, Burr admitted he didn’t fully understand “what’s going on with the leadership of my country right now”, before pivoting to former member of the administration: Elon Musk.

Burr, calling Musk “an immigrant”, questioned why the billionaire’s controversial gesture during this year’s inauguration – which some interpreted as a “Roman salute” – drew so little backlash.

“There was a moment in America where if you did a Caitlyn Jenner joke, you were taking your career into your hands,” Burr said. “Then five years later, this guy – this nerd – salutes not once, but twice. Once to the front, once to the back. People tried to play it off like it was something else and he didn’t get in trouble. What is happening?”

From there, Burr widened his focus to systemic racism and historical erasure, pointing to how the achievements of ancient Egypt are still questioned in Western discourse.

“White people can’t accept that someone could do something they couldn’t,” he said. “If the pyramids had happened in Italy, they wouldn’t be confused. They wouldn’t say, ‘Today we’re going to try to figure out who built the Roman Colosseum. Was it... mermaids?’”

Burr's focus has grown increasingly global in recent years. While he didn't touch on the subject during his set, Burr has been vocal about the Israel-Gaza war in recent months, telling Variety: "We need to come up with a way to solve our differences without dropping bombs on children. I don’t think anybody would have a problem with that. The great thing about travel, if you travel with your ears open, is you see way more similarities than differences."

Earlier in the night, Burr tore into reports of Jeff Bezos’s $38 million wedding to Lauren Sanchez – a recurring topic throughout the set.

“That guy is in so over his head,” Burr said. “He spent $38 million to get married. Dude, you could have gone to Vegas and got that for 69 bucks. You’re giving a starter relationship $38 million? That’s because he’s a nerd. Never had a girlfriend. He didn’t play sports. He was in his apartment playing on computers. He’s not an idiot – he’s just inexperienced.”

Burr said that he's excited to come to the UAE again soon, though perhaps in the winter. Photo: FilmMagic

Burr returned to the subject repeatedly. “What’s he going to get her for her birthday?” he asked. “He rented a whole city. All of Venice! How did she even ask for that?

“He probably wanted a Harry Potter-themed laser tag thing,” Burr added. “And she’s sitting there with her emotions, looking out the window, saying, ‘I was thinking maybe we could have a destination wedding.’ And he’s like, ‘What do you mean? Like Florida?’”

Burr said even one of the world’s richest men will struggle to meet the expectations such a wedding creates. “He’s going to be hanging out with the truck drivers he doesn’t pay enough, on the Amazon loading docks, saying: ‘I can’t make this woman happy.’”

As the set wrapped, Burr hinted at plans to return again – ideally during cooler weather. “I’ll come back in the winter. That’s when my wife will come. She’ll support me on the road – just not in July."