Faraj Suleiman's UAE debut and other shows to catch at NYU Abu Dhabi's Arts Centre

The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi has unveiled its schedule of shows and performances for its 11th season. From music and poetry to theatre and dance, the list of performances is sure to appeal to all manner of art lovers.

Here are five shows not to miss.

Faraj Suleiman: Live in concert, August 29

Palestinian composer Faraj Suleiman melds jazz, rock, classical and Arabic influences in his music. Photo: NYUAD

Acclaimed Palestinian singer, pianist and composer Faraj Suleiman will be making his UAE debut in August. His music weaves together jazz, rock, classical and Arabic influences to create a sound that is purely his own. He will be performing selections from his albums, including his breakthrough record Better Than Berlin and his latest release Maryam.

Suleiman has also composed music for theatre and cinema, such as the multiple-award-winning film 200 Meters by Ameen Nayfeh and Alam by Firas Khoury.

Find Your Eyes, September 19-20

Benji Reid’s show combines photography and theatre. Photo: NYUAD

Photography, choreography and theatre meet in British photographer, visual artist and educator Benji Reid’s show Find Your Eyes. Journeying through highs and lows, the show explores how we make sense of the world through our stories and our art, as Reid draws from the well of his life experiences.

Benji delves into themes of vulnerability, tragedy and triumph through the lens of the photographer. He takes the audience behind the scenes on an emotional journey, where conflict intertwines with beauty and the stage is transformed into his studio.

Hekayah: The Story, November 27

Poets and writers from around the UAE will celebrate Eid Al Etihad through their performances. Photo: NYUAD

Poets, singers and musicians come together to showcase the diversity of the UAE in Hekayah: The Story. Emcee Shahad Alsaqqaf will host an evening of performances to celebrate the show's proximity to Eid Al Etihad.

The performers will be selected through a collaborative curatorial process by key players in the literary and performing arts communities across the UAE.

Ink – Huang Yi Studio +, February 5, 2026

In their latest collaboration Ink, choreographer Huang Yi and audiovisual artist Ryoichi Kurokawa reimagine calligrapher Tong Yang-Tze’s Silent Music series, blending movement, sound, visuals and space. Huang draws on his cultural roots to create a dynamic physical language, transforming dancers into brushes who paint the stage.

Kurokawa brings the ink to life with luminous holographic projections that mirror Tong’s brushstrokes. Merging analogue and digital, tradition and innovation, Ink is a striking fusion of ancient art and futuristic design. Huang was last seen in Abu Dhabi with his acclaimed robotic duet Huang Yi & Kuka.

The Discreet Charm of the Pillars of Society, March 27, 2026

Ahmed El Attar's play is delivered in Arabic, Swedish and English, with subtitles. Photo: NYUAD

The Discreet Charm of the Pillars of Society, a play by acclaimed Egyptian theatre director and playwright Ahmed El Attar, tells the story of a Syrian woman who falls in love with a Swedish man, bringing their affluent families together for a wedding that reveals deep social divides. Despite their differences in race, gender and religion, both families share a common obsession: the pursuit of wealth. As the celebrations unfold, tensions rise and the interplay of love, class and politics is laid bare.

Delivered in Arabic, Swedish and English – with subtitles – the production features satirical dialogue and questions the cost of opportunity in a world defined by inequality.

The production marks a historic milestone, with El Attar becoming the first Arab playwright and director to be commissioned by Sweden’s National Theatre since its founding in 1788. It continues his long-standing exploration of family dynamics following his earlier works.

