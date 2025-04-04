Sting returned to the UAE with a sold-out show at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena. Photo: Live Nation Middle East
Sting returned to the UAE with a sold-out show at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena. Photo: Live Nation Middle East

Review: Sting breathes new life into classic hits at sold-out Abu Dhabi show

English singer–songwriter reinvigorated as he returns to power trio format for first time since his days with The Police

Saeed Saeed
April 04, 2025