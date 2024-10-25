Pillars of Creation: What to expect from Armin van Buuren's new concept show

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2023/03/09/armin-van-buuren-aviciis-tragic-death-has-made-me-more-aware-of-mental-health/" target="_blank">Armin van Buuren</a> is known for putting on a show – and for good reason. The Dutch DJ has headlined some of the world’s biggest festivals. He introduced his new show, called <i>Pillars of Creation, </i>to the world in Ras Al Khaimah on Thursday. Set amid the desert dunes at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/05/23/luxury-hotel-ritz-carlton-ras-al-khaimah-al-wadi-review/" target="_blank">The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert</a>, the sold-out launch event was restricted to 1,000 guests but still captured the high-octane energy of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2023/08/16/armin-van-buuren-untold-dubai-music-festival/" target="_blank">van Buuren’s</a> larger shows thanks to his epic set. The DJ is expected to take his intimate new concept to similar locations while recreating the stunning set. If and when he does, this is what to expect: Van Buuren is known for playing at huge festivals on stages far from the crowd. However, <i>Pillars of Creation</i> offers a much more intimate experience with those in attendance able to watch and groove with the DJ from all sides. The layout transforms the usual performer-audience divide, letting those in attendance feel a part of the show with every beat resonating through the crowd. One of the world’s most well-known DJs, van Buuren has a career that spans almost three decades. Known for his trance and dance-pop hits, he’s also the host of <i>A State of Trance</i>, a weekly radio show on the air since 2001. Despite travelling the world, hosting his show and being a father of two, the amount of energy the 47-year-old still has for the stage is impressive, and made abundantly clear during his three-hour set. He shows no signs of slowing down. Even in the remote desert, <i>Pillars of Creation</i> brings a magical quality that could impress in any setting. Drones, fireworks, lasers, and smoke machines help build the vibrant party atmosphere typical of van Buuren’s shows. Meanwhile, the stage area is lined with pillar-shaped screens that enhance the futuristic, out-of-this-world feel, adding a striking cinematic element. Drones pulse to the beat and bursts of fire occasionally light up behind the pillars, creating a performance that feels intimate and immersive. The combination of visuals and sound makes for a unique experience against the open backdrop. Van Buuren’s set did not feature his older trance-style catalogue. Indeed, <i>Pillars of Creation </i>was dramatically different to the show he did at Ultra Abu Dhabi in March 2023. However, that doesn’t mean it wasn’t good. The music selection was top-notch and kept the audience dancing until the end. While the DJ still has the energy to keep spinning into the night, he is not doing all-nighters like he used to. Just as well, perhaps, for his ageing fans. He used to headline one-day festivals that would often finish the following morning. <i>Pillars of Creation</i> (thankfully) only went on from 8.30pm until 1am, making it much more manageable for fans who are not as young as they once were. <i>Pillars of Creation</i> was not only the debut of van Burren's new concept but also the celebration launch for Seven Wonders, a seven-week musical event series coming to Ras Al Khaimah in November 2025. However, details about the series are scarce but, if the show is anything to go by, has plenty of promise.