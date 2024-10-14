Hip-hop band The Roots and Nigerian Afropop star Tems to headline Sole DXB 2024

The Roots will headline Dubai’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2023/12/10/review-sole-dxb-performances/" target="_blank">Sole DXB</a> festival in December. The revered hip-hop group, led by rapper Black Thought along with drummer and Academy Award-winning director<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/new-books-on-questlove-karaoke-and-musical-theatre-1.297643" target="_blank"> Questlove</a>, will close the three-day festival held at Dubai Design District on December 15. Joining them is British electronic music producer and DJ James Blake, who will headline the opening day on December 13, followed by Nigerian Afro-pop star Tems, performing on December 14. With more artists to be announced soon, organisers revealed that a second main stage will be added to accommodate a more diverse line-up of artists, spanning genres from hip-hop and jazz to RnB and dance music. The Roots' appearance continues Sole DXB’s trend of hosting rare regional concerts by some of hip-hop’s most celebrated acts, including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/mos-def-says-the-new-black-star-album-is-ridiculous-golden-and-almost-finished-1.949290" target="_blank">Blackstar</a>, Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, Big Daddy Kane and DJ Shadow. “Music is a fundamental pillar of Sole DXB, it’s at the centre of the community we’ve built,” said festival co-founder Rajat Malhotra. “This year’s main stage headliners represent some of the best live bands from around the world, with diverse ideas and the widest selection of genres we’ve ever presented at Sole DXB. We’re proud to bring James Blake, Tems, and The Roots for their debut shows to the city we call home.” The first Sole DXB was held in 2011 at thejamjar, a warehouse art gallery in Al Quoz. Marketed as a “sneaker summit,” the event galvanised the city's nascent hip-hop scene by bringing together rappers, DJs, street artists, and designers under one roof. That inaugural event attracted about 1,000 visitors, and has grown in size and scope over the years. In 2015, Sole DXB found its permanent home in Dubai Design District and has since welcomed international hip-hop artists, film screenings and panel sessions as part of its expanded programme. “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/12/15/how-will-hip-hop-evolve-in-the-next-50-years/" target="_blank">Hip-hop's growth</a> mirrors the story of Dubai. Many of us come from somewhere else but this collision of cultures and ideas makes the music and city almost like nothing else out there,” Malhotra told <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2023/12/10/review-sole-dxb-performances/" target="_blank"><i>The National</i> </a>in a previous interview. “And it's this reason we feel this place and music will always have a general sense of optimism.”