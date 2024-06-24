Finnish symphonic metal band Apocalyptica on changing perceptions of classical music

After a day of Mozart, playing some Metallica can be a sweet relief for Finnish symphonic metal group Apocalyptica.

Since forming in 1993, the trio of classically trained cellists – Eicca Toppinen, Perttu Kivilaakso and Paavo Lotjonen – have used their instruments to play scorching versions of Metallica hits. And now, about 30 years since they released their debut album, Plays Metallica by Four Cellos, in 1996, the group has returned to their roots with a sequel to their hit covers album coming out this month.

Only this time, Plays Metallica Vol 2 features collaborations with Metallica members, including singer James Hetfield and bassist Robert Trujillo.

Speaking to The National ahead of the album release and Apocalyptica’s Dubai concert at The Agenda in September, band member Kivilaakso says there is a full-circle feel to the record, which includes cinematic covers of Metallica favourites Ride the Lightning, The Call of Ktulu and To Live is to Die.

"After all of these years exploring various types of music, we just felt like going back to recording the rest of our favourite Metallica tracks that we never covered before," Kivilaakso says.

"One of the fascinating things about our band is the fact that we can change perceptions. Many people who see us for the first time would think it’s not possible to create this kind of sound. The cello traditionally has a reputation of being a sophisticated instrument but as musicians we wanted to break this idea and find new and challenging ways to play it."

Apocalyptica's energetic live shows challenge perceptions of the cello. Photo: Harri Lindfors

"I look at it more as an evolution. Just because I started playing the cello at the age of five and went to a strict classical school, doesn't mean I can't use the lessons I learned,” Kivilaakso says of incorporating the principles of classical music. "It was a case, for me at least, of finding my own techniques and enjoying the freedom of using the instrument in a way free from traditions.”

Ironically, this is an ethos that underpins rock 'n’ roll, a rudimentary style in comparison to classical music, which allows the band to experiment in their work.

This includes 2013’s ambitious Wagner Reloaded-Live in Leipzig, a German concert recording where Apocalyptica performed original works inspired by 19th century composer, Richard Wagner.

"The cool thing about rock music is that it is more forgiving than classical music, where preciseness is demanded and where you have to play perfectly every time," Kivilaakso notes. "When you are playing rock music there is no one telling you that it should be done a certain way. And if I play a wrong note then I can just claim that it sounded right in that moment."

That said, Metallica songs are no easy feat to play.

The US metal group take inspiration from classical music with tracks such as Master of Puppets and The Call of Ktulu, which features genre traits such as dynamic variations, crescendos and diminuendos and leitmotifs.

Metallica's 2023 performance at Soundstorm festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Soundtsorm Festival

Metallica took the approach to its natural conclusion when releasing live albums in 1999 and 2020, where songs were performed alongside the San Francisco Symphony.

"It's a love for playing that really creates that brotherhood with musicians and audiences from any genre," Kivilaakso says.

"And I just feel that, over the years, people have become more open-minded when it comes to ideas of genre and they know they can seek out certain emotions from so many forms of music. For example, we have classical music fans who became fans of Metallica from our music and vice versa. This is a great thing."

With Hetfield lending a growling spoken word vocal in One and Trujillo adding frenetic basslines in The Four Horsemen, Apocalyptica’s new album seemingly got the ultimate endorsement from Metallica.

The move cements their mutual appreciation, which has included Apocalyptica supporting Metallica on previous tours.

"Ever since we came onto the scene they have been extremely supportive of us," Kivilaakso says. "I remember one of the craziest feelings I had was playing somewhere at a European festival back in the late 1990s, and I could see the whole Metallica band watching us from the side of stage. That is just so absurd to me and also makes me feel very grateful.”

