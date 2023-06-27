Inspirational and spiritual songs to listen to over Eid Al Adha

Annual television talent show Munshid Al Sharjah, which searches out nasheed vocal talents from around the Muslim world, has brought a wave of spiritual musicians into the public eye.

In recent years, vocalists from the show, which is filmed in Sharjah during Ramadan, have released new music. The religious and spiritual nature of the pieces make them perfect for listening to over Eid Al Adha.

One such artist is Yahya Nadi from Egypt, who won Munshid Al Sharjah last year. This month, he released a duet with his brother, Bahaa El Din Yahya, titled Ya Marakibi (O Boat Captain).

The piece carries a solemn meaning and portrays a heartfelt message.

The lyrics express a desire to embark on a journey to perform the Umrah and Hajj pilgrimages to Makkah, two significant religious activities in Islam. The narrators of the song entrust a boat captain with taking care of their parents during the journey.

The title of the song, spoken in Sa'idi Arabic, indicates the regional origin of the language, which is commonly spoken in towns along the Nile River in Upper Egypt (Sa'id).

Algerian singer Assil Djaber, who secured the third place in Munshid Al Sharjah last year, has released a cover of Egyptian singer Amr Mostafa's Ya Dayra (O Cycle of Life). The piece delves into the themes of treachery and betrayal.

It is a poignant lamentation about being left behind despite the narrator's selfless dedication to certain individuals.

Mostafa El Shafei, another finalist in last year's contest, released his song Ya Rayeh Lel Haram (O Traveller to the Grand Mosque of Makkah) last summer.

El Shafei's composition exudes admiration and reverence for individuals embarking on the sacred pilgrimage to Makkah. The song also pays homage to the significance of Al Marwah and Al Safa, the two hills near the Kaaba in Makkah, which hold great importance in the pilgrimage rituals.

The song opens with a reverence directed at those embarking on the pilgrimage, with the lyrics:

Oh, how fortunate you are, as you go to perform the pilgrimage in Makkah,

As you greet in the city the guide of nations,

May your every step in Al Safa and Al Marwah be a source of blessings,

And may you perform this sacred ritual with a heart brimming with gratitude towards God, the bestower of generosity.

Mohammed Al Moflihi from the UAE, who participated in Munshid Al Sharjah in 2016, released Umm Al Jadayel (The Girl with Braided Hair) last month.

The singer urges the titular Umm Al Jadayel to find joy in a collection of poems. He sings about the noble deeds she has carried out and her praiseworthy qualities, emphasising the ways that she is able to brush off any envy or spiteful criticism.