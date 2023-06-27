Amr Diab to perform in Beirut for the first time in 12 years

Egyptian singer Amr Diab will perform in Beirut for the first time in 12 years.

Taking to social media, the multi-award-winning singer, composer and actor announced he would be performing in the Lebanese capital on August 19.

Diab has been on the music circuit since the early 1980s, and has earned a huge following and won multiple accolades.

His 2014 album Shoft El Ayam topped the Billboard World Albums Charts, making him the first Egyptian and Middle Eastern performer ever to do so. In 2016, he earned a Guinness World Record title for Best Selling Middle Eastern Artist.

Diab is also a seven-time winner of the Worlds Music awards, with five platinum albums.

On his Instagram handle, Diab referred to himself using his nickname El Hadaba (the hill). Diab earned the moniker while shooting his 1993 film Deahk We La'ab (Laughter and Fun), alongside international Egyptian movie star Omar Sharif.

The post also revealed Diab's support act to be DJ Rodge, who picked up the Best DJ Award at the Middle East Music Awards 2023.

Diab last took to the stage in Beirut in 2010, when he played at a New Year's Eve event alongside Lebanese artist Melissa in a set that lasted over two hours.

The Tamally Ma'ak and Yetalemo singer has a vast catalogue – including 93 songs he has written himself – so anyone attending his return concert in Beirut can expect a veritable musical marathon.