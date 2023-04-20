Five years after Avicii's death, DJ to be remembered with tributes and special shows

April 20 marks five years since Swedish DJ music producer Avicii died.

The performer, born Tim Bergling, died by suicide at the age of 28 while on holiday in Muscat, Oman. He was known for his hits including Wake Me Up, Levels and Hey Brother.

His family released a statement at the time describing him as a "fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions".

Avicii performs at the Summerburst music festival in 2015. AFP

Avicii's impact on the music industry is still felt today and there are to be several tributes to the DJ to mark the anniversary of his death.

Tomorrowland's One World Radio is honouring his memory with Avicii Day, a full programme honouring his legacy. The show will be hosted by MC Stretch.

It will be available to tune into from 8pm GST on Thursday and will include Avicii's Tomorrowland 2015 mainstage set, as well as tracks by the artist and "the most beautiful anecdotes about Avicii".

Avicii's father, Klas Bergling, has also spoken about his son's legacy to SiriusXM presenter Geronimo. According to SiriusXM, the interview looks back at the DJ's "legacy in the electronic community".

It will be available to listen to globally on the SXM App from 5pm GST on Thursday.

From left, DJs Steve Aoki, Armin van Buuren and Avicii in Miami, Florida, in 2013. Getty

In March, DJ Armin van Buuren spoke to The National about the effect Avicii's death had on him.

“Tim's passing was a massive tragedy. It was something that was very hurtful,” van Buuren said at Ultra Abu Dhabi. “I cried when I heard that news. He was such a genius. His music will be remembered for ever.”

He went on to say the DJ's death has made him more aware of issues surrounding mental health.

“Mental health is now an issue and people are aware. When I started DJing, this was never a topic. You're like, 'Oh, I'm so tired'. [People would reply:] 'Oh, stop whining man, they're paying you so much money and you're on a private jet. What are you complaining about?' and that's the biggest pitfall.

“I think that's the biggest danger of this industry — no matter how great it is — is that it's very difficult for most artists to say no and to choose for themselves.”

Klas Bergling, Avicii's father, speaks at the Together For A Better Day concert at the Avicii Arena in Stockholm in 2021. EPA

Speaking to lifestyle magazine The Fader's podcast, Swedish DJ Tiesto remembered Avicii, whom he had known since 2008.

"I never understood what happened. I wish I had more time to talk to him about what was bothering him. I feel like maybe I could have helped him," Tiesto said.

"I get the pressure a lot of artists are under. [People] think artists are untouchable and they have no feelings, no heart, but it hurts."

In 2021, Stockholm's Ericsson Globe venue was renamed the Avicii Arena. Later that year, the Together For A Better Day concert was held, raising money and awareness for mental health in young people.