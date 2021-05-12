Saudi Arabian remake of inspiring Spanish film 'Campeones' to be released in September

An Arabic-language adaptation of Campeones, a 2018 Spanish comedy-drama film, is scheduled to hit cinemas later this year.

Its Oscar-winning producer Andres Vicente Gomez hopes the 90-minute Saudi remake, called Champions, will impact Arab audiences and transform the lives of people with physical disabilities.

Champions stars Yassir Al Saggaf, Fatima Al Banawi and Khaled Al Harbi, alongside real people with special needs cast from the Help Centre in Jeddah, a non-profit organisation for people with disabilities.

The film, which was shot in Saudi Arabia, tells the story of a football coach who gets expelled for a fight during a game that goes viral and as a result he is sentenced to community service which involves him coaching a team of people with disabilities.

In a surprising turn of events, the coach finds himself in an extraordinary journey of learning, one he wasn’t ready for.

This isn't the first time producer and director Gomez has worked on a Saudi film. He was the co-producer of the 2019 historical drama film, Born A King, based on the formation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"Having done Born A King, this was easy to handle. I went from a $18 million film to a $3 million one. But money is not always everything. I had the same satisfaction doing both," Gomez tells The National.

Oscar-winning producer Andres Vincente Gomez on the set of 'Champions'. Al Maha Films, Lola Arabia

The Spanish director wants to redefine the way Arab culture is perceived and the way movies are made in the Kingdom.

"Movies as we understand them are entertainment and culture. Having made over 130 feature films in Europe, and shooting all over the world, I was intrigued about the Middle East, especially the GCC countries, their culture and their movie market," he says. "I went to Saudi Arabia with the intention to shoot an Arab content animated movie... but I had the opportunity of making good friends and discovering a country with enthusiastic youth that was interested on social media, digital ways of communicating, who are sensitive and very advanced culturally.

"I then thought that it was the right fit to develop a number of projects, different to the ones I was used to and what I was starting to get bored with," Gomez adds.

Soon after, he was commissioned to produce a stage musical The Last Horseman for Madrid and London. He then went on to produce a number of English TV series for Saudi TV before Born A King came his way in 2017.

'Born A King' documents the true story of 13-year-old Faisal, the young son of the first King of Saudi Arabia, who in 1919 is sent on a diplomatic mission. Courtesy King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies

Even though Gomez has wrapped up Champions, he says he is currently working on 10 other projects in Saudi Arabia that include feature films, television series and different audio-visual events.

“Arab audiences need their history, past and present being told through films. Movies to watch in cinemas and television," he says.

For Gomez, Champions was a reminder that winning is not the most important thing in life.

"Champions touched the sensibility and the conscience of a large of public that discovered the so called special needs person in a different dimension, capable of showing us a different way to understand and how to treat them. It was a fun movie, a serious comedy."

Creating the soundtrack

In Champions, music plays an instrumental part in shaping the narrative and spirit of the movie.

To create a soundtrack for an epic blockbuster was a challenge, one Hasan Hatrash had to accomplish within a week. He was the producer, singer and songwriter for the theme song Life Rotates.

Fatima Al Banawi, left, and Yassir Al Saggaf, in 'Champions'. Al Maha Films, Lola Arabia

"The producer told me that I had a week at most to write and record a theme song that has to be modern, happy and of course had Arabic lyrics," Hatrash tells The National.

“It was such a tough challenge especially that I was consumed with other work, but this one was too tempting to let go. Knowing Andres and his portfolio, gave me a boost in confidence and enthusiasm to overcome my worries to come up with a song worthy of being part of the film.

“It's amazing to be among the first people to leave a footprint in this huge emerging film industry in Saudi Arabia.”

Quote Knowing that the actors were actual heroes with special needs fuelled my lyrical inspiration, and the main idea came in a flash

Speaking about the music-making process, he says he first watched the Spanish version to "get the general vibe".

"I had an idea then on the general sound and feel of the song, but the challenge remained with the Arabic lyrics. As a songwriter, I’ve written many English songs but that was my first Arabic attempt," he recalls.

“My goal was to keep it simple. I came up with a basic looping catchy progression and started layering instruments in my small studio. Due to time restrictions I had to play all the instruments during recording. Coming from a rock background I turned towards a pop rock sound with bass sections in the background, which was a new experience for me. It really helped me expand my musical experimentation and took me to new regions.”

After writing and recording the melody in two days, he went on to write the lyrics.

“Knowing that the actors were actual heroes with special needs fuelled my lyrical inspiration, and the main idea came in a flash," he says.

“Life rotates was the first Arabic sentence that struck my mind and it came from the general idea of the movie, which talks about determination, positivity and innocence in a very raw or humane way. The rest came naturally."

Shortly after submitting the song, not only was it approved but Hatrash was contacted again by Andres with big news.

“He said that they wanted to use my song again for the end credits, substituting a song by legendary rock band Queen. But they needed all the actors with special needs to sing along with the chorus of the song. “I thought that was the biggest compliment any artist could achieve, I accepted immediately," he says.

Hatrash booked a bigger studio, gathered the main actors and started rehearsing.

“It was quite a challenge to deal with heroes with special needs especially with some speech impairments, but they were all excited and worked their very best. We spent over six hours in the studio to get the best outcome we could from every one of the actors and the results were amazing.

“It was one of the most amazing times of my life," Hatrash adds. "Seeing the joy and happiness of the actors and hearing them humming the songs as they were leaving the studio, filled my heart with happiness. It was the best payback.”

Champions is slated for release in September this year.

Other promotions Deliveroo will team up with Pineapple Express to offer customers near JLT a special treat: free banana caramel dessert with all orders on January 26

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

The specs: 2018 Audi RS5 Price, base: Dh359,200 Engine: 2.9L twin-turbo V6 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 450hp at 5,700rpm Torque: 600Nm at 1,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.7L / 100km

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Brief scores Toss India, chose to bat India 281-7 in 50 ov (Pandya 83, Dhoni 79; Coulter-Nile 3-44) Australia 137-9 in 21 ov (Maxwell 39, Warner 25; Chahal 3-30) India won by 26 runs on Duckworth-Lewis Method

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Ant-Man and the Wasp Director: Peyton Reed Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas Three stars

The biog Marital status: Separated with two young daughters Education: Master's degree from American Univeristy of Cairo Favourite book: That Is How They Defeat Despair by Salwa Aladian Favourite Motto: Their happiness is your happiness Goal: For Nefsy to become his legacy long after he is gon

