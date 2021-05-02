Noel Clarke allegations: police confirm third-party report of sexual harassment claims

The Metropolitan Police in the UK confirmed they received a third-party report related to allegations of sexual offences by a man, after recent claims against actor Noel Clarke.

The report was received on April 21 and although it is being looked into, there is currently no investigation.

"On Wednesday, April 21, police received a third-party report relating to allegations of sexual offences allegedly committed by a male over a period of time," the Met Police in London said.

A third-party report is anonymous so it cannot be investigated by the police. However, it can be used as intelligence, for example to see if it matches with other reports concerning the same person.

Since police received the report, 20 women have accused Clarke of sexual harassment and bullying. The British actor denies all the allegations.

Allegations against Noel Clarke

On Thursday, The Guardian newspaper said it had spoken to 20 women who accused Clarke, 45, of misconduct including sexual harassment, unwanted touching, sexually inappropriate behaviour on set and bullying. The newspaper named several of the women.

After these allegations were published, Britain's motion picture academy suspended Clarke's membership and his award for outstanding British contribution to cinema, which was given to him in April, "immediately and until further notice".

Broadcaster Sky said it was halting work with Clarke, and television channel ITV pulled the final episode of the crime series Viewpoint, which stars Clarke and was due for broadcast on Friday. The broadcaster said it had "a zero-tolerance policy to bullying, harassment and victimisation".

Clarke, who starred in Doctor Who and created the Kidulthood, Adulthood and Brotherhood film series, said he "vehemently" denied any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing.

"Recent reports, however, have made it clear to me that some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realise," he said. "To those individuals, I am deeply sorry. I will be seeking professional help to educate myself and change for the better."

