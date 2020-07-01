Mark Wahlberg reveals he is allergic to 'almost everything'

Mark Wahlberg has revealed that he is allergic to “almost everything”, sharing a startling image of his inflamed back.

The actor posted a snap from a visit to his doctor’s office after having a number of allergy tests, which left his back red and inflamed.

The typical allergy scratch test involves taking a small amount of several common allergens and placing them on the skin to see if it causes a reaction. And in Wahlberg’s case, that seemed to happen with every single one.

“It only took 49 years to realise I’m allergic to almost everything,” the actor captioned the shot, which he shared with his 15.6 million followers.

The post captured the attention of fellow Hollywood actors, with Mario Lopez commenting "same."

Chris Pratt also commented to offer up an alternative diagnosis, writing: "I’m no doctor, but based on the inflammation near the puncture marks, it looks like you’re allergic to getting poked by needles."

Wahlberg has always been very open about his health – allergies and all – and has recently opened up about his strict fitness routine, which sees him wake up at 2.30am every day to begin his workout regime.

By 5am, he has already had breakfast and completed his first workout, before heading off to the golf course and finishing with a cyro chamber recovery session and his second meal of the day.

At 11am he begins his working day, scheduling in space for family time, before completing his second workout at 4pm. He rounds off his day with dinner ahead of his strict 7.30pm bedtime.

He revealed his routine after admitting that he finds it harder to stay in shape for his films these days. "It gets harder the older you get. That's why staying in shape and maintaining it is always easier than going from one extreme to the other, heavy to getting in shape to stopping training and getting heavy again," he said.