Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has been permanently suspended from Twitter following an incendiary post about the election results in West Bengal.

While the outspoken actress has been called out many times for her often vitriolic posts, her tweet on Tuesday, urging Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show the strength he showed in “early 2000s” to “tame” incumbent West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, was the last straw for Twitter.

Quote We've been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm

Ranaut seemed to reference the Gujarat riots of 2002 when, during Modi's rule as chief minister, a communal riot broke out between Hindus and Muslims. More than 1,044 people died in the three-day riots, a majority of them Muslims.

Violence broke out in West Bengal on Sunday after state election results revealed that Banerjee holds on to power for another term, defeating Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Ranaut has been an ardent supporter of the prime minister.

"We've been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy," a Twitter representative told NDTV.

"As explained in our abusive behaviour policy, you may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so. We consider abusive behaviour an attempt to harass, intimidate or silence someone else's voice.”

Ranaut on Tuesday also posted a video on Instagram, where she called for President's rule to be imposed in West Bengal, following the election violence.

Speaking in Hindi, a teary-eyed Ranaut suggested that there was a conspiracy by “liberals” and the international media not to report on the violence.

Her suspension is not the first time she's found herself in hot water with Twitter. Earlier this year, Ranaut's account was put on restricted mode after she said it was time to "take the heads off" the makers of Amazon Prime show Tandav.

Members of Modi’s BJP party had earlier alleged the show hurt sentiments of Hindus and called for its ban.

Ranaut made her Bollywood debut in 2006 with the film Gangster. She soon gained popularity for her intense roles in films such as Woh Lamhe (2006) and Fashion (2008). Her 2014 film Queen was a huge success, making her a top actress in Bollywood.

She also became known for speaking her mind and was, for some time, praised for her forthrightness. But Ranaut soon fell out of favour with many of Bollywood's big names, and she has often accused the industry of treating her as an outsider.

Kangana Ranaut won acclaim for her role in 'Queen'. Phantom Productions

Ranaut’s social media posts have also become increasingly political in the past few years. Last year, she was honoured with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian award.

"Fortunately I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema, but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering," Ranaut told the Hindustan Times following her Twitter suspension.

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

MATCH RESULT Liverpool 4 Brighton and Hove Albion 0

Liverpool: Salah (26'), Lovren (40'), Solanke (53'), Robertson (85')

MATCH RESULT Liverpool 4 Brighton and Hove Albion 0

Liverpool: Salah (26'), Lovren (40'), Solanke (53'), Robertson (85')

MATCH RESULT Liverpool 4 Brighton and Hove Albion 0

Liverpool: Salah (26'), Lovren (40'), Solanke (53'), Robertson (85')

MATCH RESULT Liverpool 4 Brighton and Hove Albion 0

Liverpool: Salah (26'), Lovren (40'), Solanke (53'), Robertson (85')

MATCH RESULT Liverpool 4 Brighton and Hove Albion 0

Liverpool: Salah (26'), Lovren (40'), Solanke (53'), Robertson (85')

MATCH RESULT Liverpool 4 Brighton and Hove Albion 0

Liverpool: Salah (26'), Lovren (40'), Solanke (53'), Robertson (85')

MATCH RESULT Liverpool 4 Brighton and Hove Albion 0

Liverpool: Salah (26'), Lovren (40'), Solanke (53'), Robertson (85')

MATCH RESULT Liverpool 4 Brighton and Hove Albion 0

Liverpool: Salah (26'), Lovren (40'), Solanke (53'), Robertson (85')

MATCH RESULT Liverpool 4 Brighton and Hove Albion 0

Liverpool: Salah (26'), Lovren (40'), Solanke (53'), Robertson (85')

MATCH RESULT Liverpool 4 Brighton and Hove Albion 0

Liverpool: Salah (26'), Lovren (40'), Solanke (53'), Robertson (85')

MATCH RESULT Liverpool 4 Brighton and Hove Albion 0

Liverpool: Salah (26'), Lovren (40'), Solanke (53'), Robertson (85')

MATCH RESULT Liverpool 4 Brighton and Hove Albion 0

Liverpool: Salah (26'), Lovren (40'), Solanke (53'), Robertson (85')

MATCH RESULT Liverpool 4 Brighton and Hove Albion 0

Liverpool: Salah (26'), Lovren (40'), Solanke (53'), Robertson (85')

MATCH RESULT Liverpool 4 Brighton and Hove Albion 0

Liverpool: Salah (26'), Lovren (40'), Solanke (53'), Robertson (85')

MATCH RESULT Liverpool 4 Brighton and Hove Albion 0

Liverpool: Salah (26'), Lovren (40'), Solanke (53'), Robertson (85')

MATCH RESULT Liverpool 4 Brighton and Hove Albion 0

Liverpool: Salah (26'), Lovren (40'), Solanke (53'), Robertson (85')

MATCH INFO Everton 0 Manchester City 2 (Laporte 45+2', Jesus 90+7')

MATCH INFO Everton 0 Manchester City 2 (Laporte 45+2', Jesus 90+7')

MATCH INFO Everton 0 Manchester City 2 (Laporte 45+2', Jesus 90+7')

MATCH INFO Everton 0 Manchester City 2 (Laporte 45+2', Jesus 90+7')

MATCH INFO Everton 0 Manchester City 2 (Laporte 45+2', Jesus 90+7')

MATCH INFO Everton 0 Manchester City 2 (Laporte 45+2', Jesus 90+7')

MATCH INFO Everton 0 Manchester City 2 (Laporte 45+2', Jesus 90+7')

MATCH INFO Everton 0 Manchester City 2 (Laporte 45+2', Jesus 90+7')

MATCH INFO Everton 0 Manchester City 2 (Laporte 45+2', Jesus 90+7')

MATCH INFO Everton 0 Manchester City 2 (Laporte 45+2', Jesus 90+7')

MATCH INFO Everton 0 Manchester City 2 (Laporte 45+2', Jesus 90+7')

MATCH INFO Everton 0 Manchester City 2 (Laporte 45+2', Jesus 90+7')

MATCH INFO Everton 0 Manchester City 2 (Laporte 45+2', Jesus 90+7')

MATCH INFO Everton 0 Manchester City 2 (Laporte 45+2', Jesus 90+7')

MATCH INFO Everton 0 Manchester City 2 (Laporte 45+2', Jesus 90+7')

MATCH INFO Everton 0 Manchester City 2 (Laporte 45+2', Jesus 90+7')

VERSTAPPEN'S FIRSTS Youngest F1 driver (17 years 3 days Japan 2014)

Youngest driver to start an F1 race (17 years 166 days – Australia 2015)

Youngest F1 driver to score points (17 years 180 days - Malaysia 2015)

Youngest driver to lead an F1 race (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest driver to set an F1 fastest lap (19 years 44 days – Brazil 2016)

Youngest on F1 podium finish (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest F1 winner (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest multiple F1 race winner (Mexico 2017/18)

Youngest F1 driver to win the same race (Mexico 2017/18)

VERSTAPPEN'S FIRSTS Youngest F1 driver (17 years 3 days Japan 2014)

Youngest driver to start an F1 race (17 years 166 days – Australia 2015)

Youngest F1 driver to score points (17 years 180 days - Malaysia 2015)

Youngest driver to lead an F1 race (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest driver to set an F1 fastest lap (19 years 44 days – Brazil 2016)

Youngest on F1 podium finish (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest F1 winner (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest multiple F1 race winner (Mexico 2017/18)

Youngest F1 driver to win the same race (Mexico 2017/18)

VERSTAPPEN'S FIRSTS Youngest F1 driver (17 years 3 days Japan 2014)

Youngest driver to start an F1 race (17 years 166 days – Australia 2015)

Youngest F1 driver to score points (17 years 180 days - Malaysia 2015)

Youngest driver to lead an F1 race (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest driver to set an F1 fastest lap (19 years 44 days – Brazil 2016)

Youngest on F1 podium finish (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest F1 winner (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest multiple F1 race winner (Mexico 2017/18)

Youngest F1 driver to win the same race (Mexico 2017/18)

VERSTAPPEN'S FIRSTS Youngest F1 driver (17 years 3 days Japan 2014)

Youngest driver to start an F1 race (17 years 166 days – Australia 2015)

Youngest F1 driver to score points (17 years 180 days - Malaysia 2015)

Youngest driver to lead an F1 race (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest driver to set an F1 fastest lap (19 years 44 days – Brazil 2016)

Youngest on F1 podium finish (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest F1 winner (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest multiple F1 race winner (Mexico 2017/18)

Youngest F1 driver to win the same race (Mexico 2017/18)

VERSTAPPEN'S FIRSTS Youngest F1 driver (17 years 3 days Japan 2014)

Youngest driver to start an F1 race (17 years 166 days – Australia 2015)

Youngest F1 driver to score points (17 years 180 days - Malaysia 2015)

Youngest driver to lead an F1 race (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest driver to set an F1 fastest lap (19 years 44 days – Brazil 2016)

Youngest on F1 podium finish (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest F1 winner (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest multiple F1 race winner (Mexico 2017/18)

Youngest F1 driver to win the same race (Mexico 2017/18)

VERSTAPPEN'S FIRSTS Youngest F1 driver (17 years 3 days Japan 2014)

Youngest driver to start an F1 race (17 years 166 days – Australia 2015)

Youngest F1 driver to score points (17 years 180 days - Malaysia 2015)

Youngest driver to lead an F1 race (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest driver to set an F1 fastest lap (19 years 44 days – Brazil 2016)

Youngest on F1 podium finish (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest F1 winner (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest multiple F1 race winner (Mexico 2017/18)

Youngest F1 driver to win the same race (Mexico 2017/18)

VERSTAPPEN'S FIRSTS Youngest F1 driver (17 years 3 days Japan 2014)

Youngest driver to start an F1 race (17 years 166 days – Australia 2015)

Youngest F1 driver to score points (17 years 180 days - Malaysia 2015)

Youngest driver to lead an F1 race (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest driver to set an F1 fastest lap (19 years 44 days – Brazil 2016)

Youngest on F1 podium finish (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest F1 winner (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest multiple F1 race winner (Mexico 2017/18)

Youngest F1 driver to win the same race (Mexico 2017/18)

VERSTAPPEN'S FIRSTS Youngest F1 driver (17 years 3 days Japan 2014)

Youngest driver to start an F1 race (17 years 166 days – Australia 2015)

Youngest F1 driver to score points (17 years 180 days - Malaysia 2015)

Youngest driver to lead an F1 race (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest driver to set an F1 fastest lap (19 years 44 days – Brazil 2016)

Youngest on F1 podium finish (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest F1 winner (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest multiple F1 race winner (Mexico 2017/18)

Youngest F1 driver to win the same race (Mexico 2017/18)

VERSTAPPEN'S FIRSTS Youngest F1 driver (17 years 3 days Japan 2014)

Youngest driver to start an F1 race (17 years 166 days – Australia 2015)

Youngest F1 driver to score points (17 years 180 days - Malaysia 2015)

Youngest driver to lead an F1 race (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest driver to set an F1 fastest lap (19 years 44 days – Brazil 2016)

Youngest on F1 podium finish (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest F1 winner (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest multiple F1 race winner (Mexico 2017/18)

Youngest F1 driver to win the same race (Mexico 2017/18)

VERSTAPPEN'S FIRSTS Youngest F1 driver (17 years 3 days Japan 2014)

Youngest driver to start an F1 race (17 years 166 days – Australia 2015)

Youngest F1 driver to score points (17 years 180 days - Malaysia 2015)

Youngest driver to lead an F1 race (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest driver to set an F1 fastest lap (19 years 44 days – Brazil 2016)

Youngest on F1 podium finish (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest F1 winner (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest multiple F1 race winner (Mexico 2017/18)

Youngest F1 driver to win the same race (Mexico 2017/18)

VERSTAPPEN'S FIRSTS Youngest F1 driver (17 years 3 days Japan 2014)

Youngest driver to start an F1 race (17 years 166 days – Australia 2015)

Youngest F1 driver to score points (17 years 180 days - Malaysia 2015)

Youngest driver to lead an F1 race (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest driver to set an F1 fastest lap (19 years 44 days – Brazil 2016)

Youngest on F1 podium finish (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest F1 winner (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest multiple F1 race winner (Mexico 2017/18)

Youngest F1 driver to win the same race (Mexico 2017/18)

VERSTAPPEN'S FIRSTS Youngest F1 driver (17 years 3 days Japan 2014)

Youngest driver to start an F1 race (17 years 166 days – Australia 2015)

Youngest F1 driver to score points (17 years 180 days - Malaysia 2015)

Youngest driver to lead an F1 race (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest driver to set an F1 fastest lap (19 years 44 days – Brazil 2016)

Youngest on F1 podium finish (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest F1 winner (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest multiple F1 race winner (Mexico 2017/18)

Youngest F1 driver to win the same race (Mexico 2017/18)

VERSTAPPEN'S FIRSTS Youngest F1 driver (17 years 3 days Japan 2014)

Youngest driver to start an F1 race (17 years 166 days – Australia 2015)

Youngest F1 driver to score points (17 years 180 days - Malaysia 2015)

Youngest driver to lead an F1 race (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest driver to set an F1 fastest lap (19 years 44 days – Brazil 2016)

Youngest on F1 podium finish (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest F1 winner (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest multiple F1 race winner (Mexico 2017/18)

Youngest F1 driver to win the same race (Mexico 2017/18)

VERSTAPPEN'S FIRSTS Youngest F1 driver (17 years 3 days Japan 2014)

Youngest driver to start an F1 race (17 years 166 days – Australia 2015)

Youngest F1 driver to score points (17 years 180 days - Malaysia 2015)

Youngest driver to lead an F1 race (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest driver to set an F1 fastest lap (19 years 44 days – Brazil 2016)

Youngest on F1 podium finish (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest F1 winner (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest multiple F1 race winner (Mexico 2017/18)

Youngest F1 driver to win the same race (Mexico 2017/18)

VERSTAPPEN'S FIRSTS Youngest F1 driver (17 years 3 days Japan 2014)

Youngest driver to start an F1 race (17 years 166 days – Australia 2015)

Youngest F1 driver to score points (17 years 180 days - Malaysia 2015)

Youngest driver to lead an F1 race (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest driver to set an F1 fastest lap (19 years 44 days – Brazil 2016)

Youngest on F1 podium finish (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest F1 winner (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest multiple F1 race winner (Mexico 2017/18)

Youngest F1 driver to win the same race (Mexico 2017/18)

VERSTAPPEN'S FIRSTS Youngest F1 driver (17 years 3 days Japan 2014)

Youngest driver to start an F1 race (17 years 166 days – Australia 2015)

Youngest F1 driver to score points (17 years 180 days - Malaysia 2015)

Youngest driver to lead an F1 race (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest driver to set an F1 fastest lap (19 years 44 days – Brazil 2016)

Youngest on F1 podium finish (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest F1 winner (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest multiple F1 race winner (Mexico 2017/18)

Youngest F1 driver to win the same race (Mexico 2017/18)

NEW ARRIVALS Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) - £51.75m (Dh247.94m)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) - £45.9m

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) - £45m

Ederson Moraes (Benfica) - £36m

Danilo (Real Madrid) - £27m

Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama) - £10.8m

NEW ARRIVALS Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) - £51.75m (Dh247.94m)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) - £45.9m

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) - £45m

Ederson Moraes (Benfica) - £36m

Danilo (Real Madrid) - £27m

Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama) - £10.8m

NEW ARRIVALS Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) - £51.75m (Dh247.94m)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) - £45.9m

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) - £45m

Ederson Moraes (Benfica) - £36m

Danilo (Real Madrid) - £27m

Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama) - £10.8m

NEW ARRIVALS Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) - £51.75m (Dh247.94m)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) - £45.9m

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) - £45m

Ederson Moraes (Benfica) - £36m

Danilo (Real Madrid) - £27m

Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama) - £10.8m

NEW ARRIVALS Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) - £51.75m (Dh247.94m)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) - £45.9m

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) - £45m

Ederson Moraes (Benfica) - £36m

Danilo (Real Madrid) - £27m

Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama) - £10.8m

NEW ARRIVALS Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) - £51.75m (Dh247.94m)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) - £45.9m

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) - £45m

Ederson Moraes (Benfica) - £36m

Danilo (Real Madrid) - £27m

Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama) - £10.8m

NEW ARRIVALS Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) - £51.75m (Dh247.94m)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) - £45.9m

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) - £45m

Ederson Moraes (Benfica) - £36m

Danilo (Real Madrid) - £27m

Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama) - £10.8m

NEW ARRIVALS Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) - £51.75m (Dh247.94m)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) - £45.9m

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) - £45m

Ederson Moraes (Benfica) - £36m

Danilo (Real Madrid) - £27m

Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama) - £10.8m

NEW ARRIVALS Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) - £51.75m (Dh247.94m)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) - £45.9m

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) - £45m

Ederson Moraes (Benfica) - £36m

Danilo (Real Madrid) - £27m

Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama) - £10.8m

NEW ARRIVALS Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) - £51.75m (Dh247.94m)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) - £45.9m

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) - £45m

Ederson Moraes (Benfica) - £36m

Danilo (Real Madrid) - £27m

Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama) - £10.8m

NEW ARRIVALS Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) - £51.75m (Dh247.94m)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) - £45.9m

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) - £45m

Ederson Moraes (Benfica) - £36m

Danilo (Real Madrid) - £27m

Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama) - £10.8m

NEW ARRIVALS Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) - £51.75m (Dh247.94m)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) - £45.9m

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) - £45m

Ederson Moraes (Benfica) - £36m

Danilo (Real Madrid) - £27m

Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama) - £10.8m

NEW ARRIVALS Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) - £51.75m (Dh247.94m)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) - £45.9m

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) - £45m

Ederson Moraes (Benfica) - £36m

Danilo (Real Madrid) - £27m

Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama) - £10.8m

NEW ARRIVALS Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) - £51.75m (Dh247.94m)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) - £45.9m

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) - £45m

Ederson Moraes (Benfica) - £36m

Danilo (Real Madrid) - £27m

Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama) - £10.8m

NEW ARRIVALS Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) - £51.75m (Dh247.94m)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) - £45.9m

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) - £45m

Ederson Moraes (Benfica) - £36m

Danilo (Real Madrid) - £27m

Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama) - £10.8m

NEW ARRIVALS Benjamin Mendy (Monaco) - £51.75m (Dh247.94m)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) - £45.9m

Bernardo Silva (Monaco) - £45m

Ederson Moraes (Benfica) - £36m

Danilo (Real Madrid) - £27m

Douglas Luiz (Vasco de Gama) - £10.8m

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

The Energy Research Centre Founded 50 years ago as a nuclear research institute, scientists at the centre believed nuclear would be the “solution for everything”.

Although they still do, they discovered in 1955 that the Netherlands had a lot of natural gas. “We still had the idea that, by 2000, it would all be nuclear,” said Harm Jeeninga, director of business and programme development at the centre.

"In the 1990s, we found out about global warming so we focused on energy savings and tackling the greenhouse gas effect.”

The energy centre’s research focuses on biomass, energy efficiency, the environment, wind and solar, as well as energy engineering and socio-economic research.

The Energy Research Centre Founded 50 years ago as a nuclear research institute, scientists at the centre believed nuclear would be the “solution for everything”.

Although they still do, they discovered in 1955 that the Netherlands had a lot of natural gas. “We still had the idea that, by 2000, it would all be nuclear,” said Harm Jeeninga, director of business and programme development at the centre.

"In the 1990s, we found out about global warming so we focused on energy savings and tackling the greenhouse gas effect.”

The energy centre’s research focuses on biomass, energy efficiency, the environment, wind and solar, as well as energy engineering and socio-economic research.

The Energy Research Centre Founded 50 years ago as a nuclear research institute, scientists at the centre believed nuclear would be the “solution for everything”.

Although they still do, they discovered in 1955 that the Netherlands had a lot of natural gas. “We still had the idea that, by 2000, it would all be nuclear,” said Harm Jeeninga, director of business and programme development at the centre.

"In the 1990s, we found out about global warming so we focused on energy savings and tackling the greenhouse gas effect.”

The energy centre’s research focuses on biomass, energy efficiency, the environment, wind and solar, as well as energy engineering and socio-economic research.

The Energy Research Centre Founded 50 years ago as a nuclear research institute, scientists at the centre believed nuclear would be the “solution for everything”.

Although they still do, they discovered in 1955 that the Netherlands had a lot of natural gas. “We still had the idea that, by 2000, it would all be nuclear,” said Harm Jeeninga, director of business and programme development at the centre.

"In the 1990s, we found out about global warming so we focused on energy savings and tackling the greenhouse gas effect.”

The energy centre’s research focuses on biomass, energy efficiency, the environment, wind and solar, as well as energy engineering and socio-economic research.

The Energy Research Centre Founded 50 years ago as a nuclear research institute, scientists at the centre believed nuclear would be the “solution for everything”.

Although they still do, they discovered in 1955 that the Netherlands had a lot of natural gas. “We still had the idea that, by 2000, it would all be nuclear,” said Harm Jeeninga, director of business and programme development at the centre.

"In the 1990s, we found out about global warming so we focused on energy savings and tackling the greenhouse gas effect.”

The energy centre’s research focuses on biomass, energy efficiency, the environment, wind and solar, as well as energy engineering and socio-economic research.

The Energy Research Centre Founded 50 years ago as a nuclear research institute, scientists at the centre believed nuclear would be the “solution for everything”.

Although they still do, they discovered in 1955 that the Netherlands had a lot of natural gas. “We still had the idea that, by 2000, it would all be nuclear,” said Harm Jeeninga, director of business and programme development at the centre.

"In the 1990s, we found out about global warming so we focused on energy savings and tackling the greenhouse gas effect.”

The energy centre’s research focuses on biomass, energy efficiency, the environment, wind and solar, as well as energy engineering and socio-economic research.

The Energy Research Centre Founded 50 years ago as a nuclear research institute, scientists at the centre believed nuclear would be the “solution for everything”.

Although they still do, they discovered in 1955 that the Netherlands had a lot of natural gas. “We still had the idea that, by 2000, it would all be nuclear,” said Harm Jeeninga, director of business and programme development at the centre.

"In the 1990s, we found out about global warming so we focused on energy savings and tackling the greenhouse gas effect.”

The energy centre’s research focuses on biomass, energy efficiency, the environment, wind and solar, as well as energy engineering and socio-economic research.

The Energy Research Centre Founded 50 years ago as a nuclear research institute, scientists at the centre believed nuclear would be the “solution for everything”.

Although they still do, they discovered in 1955 that the Netherlands had a lot of natural gas. “We still had the idea that, by 2000, it would all be nuclear,” said Harm Jeeninga, director of business and programme development at the centre.

"In the 1990s, we found out about global warming so we focused on energy savings and tackling the greenhouse gas effect.”

The energy centre’s research focuses on biomass, energy efficiency, the environment, wind and solar, as well as energy engineering and socio-economic research.

The Energy Research Centre Founded 50 years ago as a nuclear research institute, scientists at the centre believed nuclear would be the “solution for everything”.

Although they still do, they discovered in 1955 that the Netherlands had a lot of natural gas. “We still had the idea that, by 2000, it would all be nuclear,” said Harm Jeeninga, director of business and programme development at the centre.

"In the 1990s, we found out about global warming so we focused on energy savings and tackling the greenhouse gas effect.”

The energy centre’s research focuses on biomass, energy efficiency, the environment, wind and solar, as well as energy engineering and socio-economic research.

The Energy Research Centre Founded 50 years ago as a nuclear research institute, scientists at the centre believed nuclear would be the “solution for everything”.

Although they still do, they discovered in 1955 that the Netherlands had a lot of natural gas. “We still had the idea that, by 2000, it would all be nuclear,” said Harm Jeeninga, director of business and programme development at the centre.

"In the 1990s, we found out about global warming so we focused on energy savings and tackling the greenhouse gas effect.”

The energy centre’s research focuses on biomass, energy efficiency, the environment, wind and solar, as well as energy engineering and socio-economic research.

The Energy Research Centre Founded 50 years ago as a nuclear research institute, scientists at the centre believed nuclear would be the “solution for everything”.

Although they still do, they discovered in 1955 that the Netherlands had a lot of natural gas. “We still had the idea that, by 2000, it would all be nuclear,” said Harm Jeeninga, director of business and programme development at the centre.

"In the 1990s, we found out about global warming so we focused on energy savings and tackling the greenhouse gas effect.”

The energy centre’s research focuses on biomass, energy efficiency, the environment, wind and solar, as well as energy engineering and socio-economic research.

The Energy Research Centre Founded 50 years ago as a nuclear research institute, scientists at the centre believed nuclear would be the “solution for everything”.

Although they still do, they discovered in 1955 that the Netherlands had a lot of natural gas. “We still had the idea that, by 2000, it would all be nuclear,” said Harm Jeeninga, director of business and programme development at the centre.

"In the 1990s, we found out about global warming so we focused on energy savings and tackling the greenhouse gas effect.”

The energy centre’s research focuses on biomass, energy efficiency, the environment, wind and solar, as well as energy engineering and socio-economic research.

The Energy Research Centre Founded 50 years ago as a nuclear research institute, scientists at the centre believed nuclear would be the “solution for everything”.

Although they still do, they discovered in 1955 that the Netherlands had a lot of natural gas. “We still had the idea that, by 2000, it would all be nuclear,” said Harm Jeeninga, director of business and programme development at the centre.

"In the 1990s, we found out about global warming so we focused on energy savings and tackling the greenhouse gas effect.”

The energy centre’s research focuses on biomass, energy efficiency, the environment, wind and solar, as well as energy engineering and socio-economic research.

The Energy Research Centre Founded 50 years ago as a nuclear research institute, scientists at the centre believed nuclear would be the “solution for everything”.

Although they still do, they discovered in 1955 that the Netherlands had a lot of natural gas. “We still had the idea that, by 2000, it would all be nuclear,” said Harm Jeeninga, director of business and programme development at the centre.

"In the 1990s, we found out about global warming so we focused on energy savings and tackling the greenhouse gas effect.”

The energy centre’s research focuses on biomass, energy efficiency, the environment, wind and solar, as well as energy engineering and socio-economic research.

The Energy Research Centre Founded 50 years ago as a nuclear research institute, scientists at the centre believed nuclear would be the “solution for everything”.

Although they still do, they discovered in 1955 that the Netherlands had a lot of natural gas. “We still had the idea that, by 2000, it would all be nuclear,” said Harm Jeeninga, director of business and programme development at the centre.

"In the 1990s, we found out about global warming so we focused on energy savings and tackling the greenhouse gas effect.”

The energy centre’s research focuses on biomass, energy efficiency, the environment, wind and solar, as well as energy engineering and socio-economic research.

The Energy Research Centre Founded 50 years ago as a nuclear research institute, scientists at the centre believed nuclear would be the “solution for everything”.

Although they still do, they discovered in 1955 that the Netherlands had a lot of natural gas. “We still had the idea that, by 2000, it would all be nuclear,” said Harm Jeeninga, director of business and programme development at the centre.

"In the 1990s, we found out about global warming so we focused on energy savings and tackling the greenhouse gas effect.”

The energy centre’s research focuses on biomass, energy efficiency, the environment, wind and solar, as well as energy engineering and socio-economic research.

On Instagram: @WithHopeUAE Although social media can be harmful to our mental health, paradoxically, one of the antidotes comes with the many social-media accounts devoted to normalising mental-health struggles. With Hope UAE is one of them.

The group, which has about 3,600 followers, was started three years ago by five Emirati women to address the stigma surrounding the subject. Via Instagram, the group recently began featuring personal accounts by Emiratis. The posts are written under the hashtag #mymindmatters, along with a black-and-white photo of the subject holding the group’s signature red balloon.

“Depression is ugly,” says one of the users, Amani. “It paints everything around me and everything in me.”

Saaed, meanwhile, faces the daunting task of caring for four family members with psychological disorders. “I’ve had no support and no resources here to help me,” he says. “It has been, and still is, a one-man battle against the demons of fractured minds.”

In addition to With Hope UAE’s frank social-media presence, the group holds talks and workshops in Dubai. “Change takes time,” Reem Al Ali, vice chairman and a founding member of With Hope UAE, told The National earlier this year. “It won’t happen overnight, and it will take persistent and passionate people to bring about this change.”

On Instagram: @WithHopeUAE Although social media can be harmful to our mental health, paradoxically, one of the antidotes comes with the many social-media accounts devoted to normalising mental-health struggles. With Hope UAE is one of them.

The group, which has about 3,600 followers, was started three years ago by five Emirati women to address the stigma surrounding the subject. Via Instagram, the group recently began featuring personal accounts by Emiratis. The posts are written under the hashtag #mymindmatters, along with a black-and-white photo of the subject holding the group’s signature red balloon.

“Depression is ugly,” says one of the users, Amani. “It paints everything around me and everything in me.”

Saaed, meanwhile, faces the daunting task of caring for four family members with psychological disorders. “I’ve had no support and no resources here to help me,” he says. “It has been, and still is, a one-man battle against the demons of fractured minds.”

In addition to With Hope UAE’s frank social-media presence, the group holds talks and workshops in Dubai. “Change takes time,” Reem Al Ali, vice chairman and a founding member of With Hope UAE, told The National earlier this year. “It won’t happen overnight, and it will take persistent and passionate people to bring about this change.”

On Instagram: @WithHopeUAE Although social media can be harmful to our mental health, paradoxically, one of the antidotes comes with the many social-media accounts devoted to normalising mental-health struggles. With Hope UAE is one of them.

The group, which has about 3,600 followers, was started three years ago by five Emirati women to address the stigma surrounding the subject. Via Instagram, the group recently began featuring personal accounts by Emiratis. The posts are written under the hashtag #mymindmatters, along with a black-and-white photo of the subject holding the group’s signature red balloon.

“Depression is ugly,” says one of the users, Amani. “It paints everything around me and everything in me.”

Saaed, meanwhile, faces the daunting task of caring for four family members with psychological disorders. “I’ve had no support and no resources here to help me,” he says. “It has been, and still is, a one-man battle against the demons of fractured minds.”

In addition to With Hope UAE’s frank social-media presence, the group holds talks and workshops in Dubai. “Change takes time,” Reem Al Ali, vice chairman and a founding member of With Hope UAE, told The National earlier this year. “It won’t happen overnight, and it will take persistent and passionate people to bring about this change.”

On Instagram: @WithHopeUAE Although social media can be harmful to our mental health, paradoxically, one of the antidotes comes with the many social-media accounts devoted to normalising mental-health struggles. With Hope UAE is one of them.

The group, which has about 3,600 followers, was started three years ago by five Emirati women to address the stigma surrounding the subject. Via Instagram, the group recently began featuring personal accounts by Emiratis. The posts are written under the hashtag #mymindmatters, along with a black-and-white photo of the subject holding the group’s signature red balloon.

“Depression is ugly,” says one of the users, Amani. “It paints everything around me and everything in me.”

Saaed, meanwhile, faces the daunting task of caring for four family members with psychological disorders. “I’ve had no support and no resources here to help me,” he says. “It has been, and still is, a one-man battle against the demons of fractured minds.”

In addition to With Hope UAE’s frank social-media presence, the group holds talks and workshops in Dubai. “Change takes time,” Reem Al Ali, vice chairman and a founding member of With Hope UAE, told The National earlier this year. “It won’t happen overnight, and it will take persistent and passionate people to bring about this change.”

On Instagram: @WithHopeUAE Although social media can be harmful to our mental health, paradoxically, one of the antidotes comes with the many social-media accounts devoted to normalising mental-health struggles. With Hope UAE is one of them.

The group, which has about 3,600 followers, was started three years ago by five Emirati women to address the stigma surrounding the subject. Via Instagram, the group recently began featuring personal accounts by Emiratis. The posts are written under the hashtag #mymindmatters, along with a black-and-white photo of the subject holding the group’s signature red balloon.

“Depression is ugly,” says one of the users, Amani. “It paints everything around me and everything in me.”

Saaed, meanwhile, faces the daunting task of caring for four family members with psychological disorders. “I’ve had no support and no resources here to help me,” he says. “It has been, and still is, a one-man battle against the demons of fractured minds.”

In addition to With Hope UAE’s frank social-media presence, the group holds talks and workshops in Dubai. “Change takes time,” Reem Al Ali, vice chairman and a founding member of With Hope UAE, told The National earlier this year. “It won’t happen overnight, and it will take persistent and passionate people to bring about this change.”

On Instagram: @WithHopeUAE Although social media can be harmful to our mental health, paradoxically, one of the antidotes comes with the many social-media accounts devoted to normalising mental-health struggles. With Hope UAE is one of them.

The group, which has about 3,600 followers, was started three years ago by five Emirati women to address the stigma surrounding the subject. Via Instagram, the group recently began featuring personal accounts by Emiratis. The posts are written under the hashtag #mymindmatters, along with a black-and-white photo of the subject holding the group’s signature red balloon.

“Depression is ugly,” says one of the users, Amani. “It paints everything around me and everything in me.”

Saaed, meanwhile, faces the daunting task of caring for four family members with psychological disorders. “I’ve had no support and no resources here to help me,” he says. “It has been, and still is, a one-man battle against the demons of fractured minds.”

In addition to With Hope UAE’s frank social-media presence, the group holds talks and workshops in Dubai. “Change takes time,” Reem Al Ali, vice chairman and a founding member of With Hope UAE, told The National earlier this year. “It won’t happen overnight, and it will take persistent and passionate people to bring about this change.”

On Instagram: @WithHopeUAE Although social media can be harmful to our mental health, paradoxically, one of the antidotes comes with the many social-media accounts devoted to normalising mental-health struggles. With Hope UAE is one of them.

The group, which has about 3,600 followers, was started three years ago by five Emirati women to address the stigma surrounding the subject. Via Instagram, the group recently began featuring personal accounts by Emiratis. The posts are written under the hashtag #mymindmatters, along with a black-and-white photo of the subject holding the group’s signature red balloon.

“Depression is ugly,” says one of the users, Amani. “It paints everything around me and everything in me.”

Saaed, meanwhile, faces the daunting task of caring for four family members with psychological disorders. “I’ve had no support and no resources here to help me,” he says. “It has been, and still is, a one-man battle against the demons of fractured minds.”

In addition to With Hope UAE’s frank social-media presence, the group holds talks and workshops in Dubai. “Change takes time,” Reem Al Ali, vice chairman and a founding member of With Hope UAE, told The National earlier this year. “It won’t happen overnight, and it will take persistent and passionate people to bring about this change.”

On Instagram: @WithHopeUAE Although social media can be harmful to our mental health, paradoxically, one of the antidotes comes with the many social-media accounts devoted to normalising mental-health struggles. With Hope UAE is one of them.

The group, which has about 3,600 followers, was started three years ago by five Emirati women to address the stigma surrounding the subject. Via Instagram, the group recently began featuring personal accounts by Emiratis. The posts are written under the hashtag #mymindmatters, along with a black-and-white photo of the subject holding the group’s signature red balloon.

“Depression is ugly,” says one of the users, Amani. “It paints everything around me and everything in me.”

Saaed, meanwhile, faces the daunting task of caring for four family members with psychological disorders. “I’ve had no support and no resources here to help me,” he says. “It has been, and still is, a one-man battle against the demons of fractured minds.”

In addition to With Hope UAE’s frank social-media presence, the group holds talks and workshops in Dubai. “Change takes time,” Reem Al Ali, vice chairman and a founding member of With Hope UAE, told The National earlier this year. “It won’t happen overnight, and it will take persistent and passionate people to bring about this change.”

On Instagram: @WithHopeUAE Although social media can be harmful to our mental health, paradoxically, one of the antidotes comes with the many social-media accounts devoted to normalising mental-health struggles. With Hope UAE is one of them.

The group, which has about 3,600 followers, was started three years ago by five Emirati women to address the stigma surrounding the subject. Via Instagram, the group recently began featuring personal accounts by Emiratis. The posts are written under the hashtag #mymindmatters, along with a black-and-white photo of the subject holding the group’s signature red balloon.

“Depression is ugly,” says one of the users, Amani. “It paints everything around me and everything in me.”

Saaed, meanwhile, faces the daunting task of caring for four family members with psychological disorders. “I’ve had no support and no resources here to help me,” he says. “It has been, and still is, a one-man battle against the demons of fractured minds.”

In addition to With Hope UAE’s frank social-media presence, the group holds talks and workshops in Dubai. “Change takes time,” Reem Al Ali, vice chairman and a founding member of With Hope UAE, told The National earlier this year. “It won’t happen overnight, and it will take persistent and passionate people to bring about this change.”

On Instagram: @WithHopeUAE Although social media can be harmful to our mental health, paradoxically, one of the antidotes comes with the many social-media accounts devoted to normalising mental-health struggles. With Hope UAE is one of them.

The group, which has about 3,600 followers, was started three years ago by five Emirati women to address the stigma surrounding the subject. Via Instagram, the group recently began featuring personal accounts by Emiratis. The posts are written under the hashtag #mymindmatters, along with a black-and-white photo of the subject holding the group’s signature red balloon.

“Depression is ugly,” says one of the users, Amani. “It paints everything around me and everything in me.”

Saaed, meanwhile, faces the daunting task of caring for four family members with psychological disorders. “I’ve had no support and no resources here to help me,” he says. “It has been, and still is, a one-man battle against the demons of fractured minds.”

In addition to With Hope UAE’s frank social-media presence, the group holds talks and workshops in Dubai. “Change takes time,” Reem Al Ali, vice chairman and a founding member of With Hope UAE, told The National earlier this year. “It won’t happen overnight, and it will take persistent and passionate people to bring about this change.”

On Instagram: @WithHopeUAE Although social media can be harmful to our mental health, paradoxically, one of the antidotes comes with the many social-media accounts devoted to normalising mental-health struggles. With Hope UAE is one of them.

The group, which has about 3,600 followers, was started three years ago by five Emirati women to address the stigma surrounding the subject. Via Instagram, the group recently began featuring personal accounts by Emiratis. The posts are written under the hashtag #mymindmatters, along with a black-and-white photo of the subject holding the group’s signature red balloon.

“Depression is ugly,” says one of the users, Amani. “It paints everything around me and everything in me.”

Saaed, meanwhile, faces the daunting task of caring for four family members with psychological disorders. “I’ve had no support and no resources here to help me,” he says. “It has been, and still is, a one-man battle against the demons of fractured minds.”

In addition to With Hope UAE’s frank social-media presence, the group holds talks and workshops in Dubai. “Change takes time,” Reem Al Ali, vice chairman and a founding member of With Hope UAE, told The National earlier this year. “It won’t happen overnight, and it will take persistent and passionate people to bring about this change.”

On Instagram: @WithHopeUAE Although social media can be harmful to our mental health, paradoxically, one of the antidotes comes with the many social-media accounts devoted to normalising mental-health struggles. With Hope UAE is one of them.

The group, which has about 3,600 followers, was started three years ago by five Emirati women to address the stigma surrounding the subject. Via Instagram, the group recently began featuring personal accounts by Emiratis. The posts are written under the hashtag #mymindmatters, along with a black-and-white photo of the subject holding the group’s signature red balloon.

“Depression is ugly,” says one of the users, Amani. “It paints everything around me and everything in me.”

Saaed, meanwhile, faces the daunting task of caring for four family members with psychological disorders. “I’ve had no support and no resources here to help me,” he says. “It has been, and still is, a one-man battle against the demons of fractured minds.”

In addition to With Hope UAE’s frank social-media presence, the group holds talks and workshops in Dubai. “Change takes time,” Reem Al Ali, vice chairman and a founding member of With Hope UAE, told The National earlier this year. “It won’t happen overnight, and it will take persistent and passionate people to bring about this change.”

On Instagram: @WithHopeUAE Although social media can be harmful to our mental health, paradoxically, one of the antidotes comes with the many social-media accounts devoted to normalising mental-health struggles. With Hope UAE is one of them.

The group, which has about 3,600 followers, was started three years ago by five Emirati women to address the stigma surrounding the subject. Via Instagram, the group recently began featuring personal accounts by Emiratis. The posts are written under the hashtag #mymindmatters, along with a black-and-white photo of the subject holding the group’s signature red balloon.

“Depression is ugly,” says one of the users, Amani. “It paints everything around me and everything in me.”

Saaed, meanwhile, faces the daunting task of caring for four family members with psychological disorders. “I’ve had no support and no resources here to help me,” he says. “It has been, and still is, a one-man battle against the demons of fractured minds.”

In addition to With Hope UAE’s frank social-media presence, the group holds talks and workshops in Dubai. “Change takes time,” Reem Al Ali, vice chairman and a founding member of With Hope UAE, told The National earlier this year. “It won’t happen overnight, and it will take persistent and passionate people to bring about this change.”

On Instagram: @WithHopeUAE Although social media can be harmful to our mental health, paradoxically, one of the antidotes comes with the many social-media accounts devoted to normalising mental-health struggles. With Hope UAE is one of them.

The group, which has about 3,600 followers, was started three years ago by five Emirati women to address the stigma surrounding the subject. Via Instagram, the group recently began featuring personal accounts by Emiratis. The posts are written under the hashtag #mymindmatters, along with a black-and-white photo of the subject holding the group’s signature red balloon.

“Depression is ugly,” says one of the users, Amani. “It paints everything around me and everything in me.”

Saaed, meanwhile, faces the daunting task of caring for four family members with psychological disorders. “I’ve had no support and no resources here to help me,” he says. “It has been, and still is, a one-man battle against the demons of fractured minds.”

In addition to With Hope UAE’s frank social-media presence, the group holds talks and workshops in Dubai. “Change takes time,” Reem Al Ali, vice chairman and a founding member of With Hope UAE, told The National earlier this year. “It won’t happen overnight, and it will take persistent and passionate people to bring about this change.”

On Instagram: @WithHopeUAE Although social media can be harmful to our mental health, paradoxically, one of the antidotes comes with the many social-media accounts devoted to normalising mental-health struggles. With Hope UAE is one of them.

The group, which has about 3,600 followers, was started three years ago by five Emirati women to address the stigma surrounding the subject. Via Instagram, the group recently began featuring personal accounts by Emiratis. The posts are written under the hashtag #mymindmatters, along with a black-and-white photo of the subject holding the group’s signature red balloon.

“Depression is ugly,” says one of the users, Amani. “It paints everything around me and everything in me.”

Saaed, meanwhile, faces the daunting task of caring for four family members with psychological disorders. “I’ve had no support and no resources here to help me,” he says. “It has been, and still is, a one-man battle against the demons of fractured minds.”

In addition to With Hope UAE’s frank social-media presence, the group holds talks and workshops in Dubai. “Change takes time,” Reem Al Ali, vice chairman and a founding member of With Hope UAE, told The National earlier this year. “It won’t happen overnight, and it will take persistent and passionate people to bring about this change.”

On Instagram: @WithHopeUAE Although social media can be harmful to our mental health, paradoxically, one of the antidotes comes with the many social-media accounts devoted to normalising mental-health struggles. With Hope UAE is one of them.

The group, which has about 3,600 followers, was started three years ago by five Emirati women to address the stigma surrounding the subject. Via Instagram, the group recently began featuring personal accounts by Emiratis. The posts are written under the hashtag #mymindmatters, along with a black-and-white photo of the subject holding the group’s signature red balloon.

“Depression is ugly,” says one of the users, Amani. “It paints everything around me and everything in me.”

Saaed, meanwhile, faces the daunting task of caring for four family members with psychological disorders. “I’ve had no support and no resources here to help me,” he says. “It has been, and still is, a one-man battle against the demons of fractured minds.”

In addition to With Hope UAE’s frank social-media presence, the group holds talks and workshops in Dubai. “Change takes time,” Reem Al Ali, vice chairman and a founding member of With Hope UAE, told The National earlier this year. “It won’t happen overnight, and it will take persistent and passionate people to bring about this change.”

Brief scores Barcelona 2 Pique 36', Alena 87' Villarreal 0

Brief scores Barcelona 2 Pique 36', Alena 87' Villarreal 0

Brief scores Barcelona 2 Pique 36', Alena 87' Villarreal 0

Brief scores Barcelona 2 Pique 36', Alena 87' Villarreal 0

Brief scores Barcelona 2 Pique 36', Alena 87' Villarreal 0

Brief scores Barcelona 2 Pique 36', Alena 87' Villarreal 0

Brief scores Barcelona 2 Pique 36', Alena 87' Villarreal 0

Brief scores Barcelona 2 Pique 36', Alena 87' Villarreal 0

Brief scores Barcelona 2 Pique 36', Alena 87' Villarreal 0

Brief scores Barcelona 2 Pique 36', Alena 87' Villarreal 0

Brief scores Barcelona 2 Pique 36', Alena 87' Villarreal 0

Brief scores Barcelona 2 Pique 36', Alena 87' Villarreal 0

Brief scores Barcelona 2 Pique 36', Alena 87' Villarreal 0

Brief scores Barcelona 2 Pique 36', Alena 87' Villarreal 0

Brief scores Barcelona 2 Pique 36', Alena 87' Villarreal 0