Bollywood breakout: Why everyone’s talking about ‘The White Tiger’ star Adarsh Gourav

As fans across the globe rave about the latest Netflix hit, The White Tiger, it seems those who've already binged Bridgerton have found a new star to fill that Duke of Hastings-shaped gap in their lives, in Indian actor, Adarsh Gourav, 26.

Gourav is currently winning rave reviews for his turn as Balram Halwai in the streamer's adaptation Indian author Aravind Adiga's 2008 debut novel, which won the Booker Prize that year. Gourav has long been known to Bollywood fans from 2017's Mom and Rukh, but has found a global audience thanks to his acclaimed portrayal of the servant-turned-entrepreneur.

"He's just phenomenal," White Tiger director Ramin Bahrani told Sky. "I was fortunate to find a great leading actor in Adarsh, who was able to … he brings a smile to your face because he's so charming, but also has the other side of him."

'The White Tiger' stars Rajkummar Rao as Ashok, Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Pinky Madam, and Adarsh Gourav as Balram. Netflix

The Jamshedpur native stars alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

In the film, Gourav plays Balram, a man who escapes a life of poverty to become a servant and chauffeur to a wealthy family, including a married couple played by Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao as Ashok and Chopra Jonas as Ashok's wife, Pinky..

As the couple are the only members of the family who are nice to him, Balram worships them. But when he's asked to take the blame for one of their crimes, he begins to question where his loyalties lie and plots his revenge.

"I had an incredible opportunity to live two lives in one character: the Balram from 'the darkness,' and the Balram from 'the light' when he becomes a successful businessman," the actor told Deadline's Contenders Film awards-season event.

Adopting a method approach to the role, Gourav also revealed that he had lived anonymously in an East Indian village and worked as a cleaner at a food stall in Delhi in order to get under the skin of what drives his complex character.

"Sometimes I would just snap out of it and think, 'What the hell am I doing here?'" he told The Cut. "And then I'd think, 'No. This is exactly what Balram would have felt when he was in the village working for the chai-store owner when he knew he was meant for bigger things.'"

And it's not just his character that's meant for bigger things. As his White Tiger director Bahrani, puts it: "I would say the world has found a star in Adarsh."

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

MATCH INFO Austria 2

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

Queen Nicki Minaj (Young Money/Cash Money)

Results 4pm: Al Bastakiya Listed US$300,000 (Dirt) 1,900m; Winner: Emblem Storm, Oisin Murphy (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 4.35pm: Mahab Al Shimaal Group 3 $350,000 (D) 1,200m; Winner: Wafy, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 5.10pm: Nad Al Sheba Turf Group 3 $350,000 (Turf) 1,200m; Winner: Wildman Jack, Fernando Jara, Doug O’Neill. 5.45pm: Burj Nahaar Group 3 $350,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 6.20pm: Jebel Hatta Group 1 $400,000 (T) 1,800m; Winner: Barney Roy, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 6.55pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 $600,000 (D) 2,000m; Winner: Matterhorn, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer. 7.30pm: Dubai City Of Gold Group 2 $350,000 (T) 2,410m; Winner: Loxley, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby.

Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22 One-off Test v Afghanistan:

Hotel Data Cloud profile Date started: June 2016

Stuck in a job without a pay rise? Here's what to do Chris Greaves, the managing director of Hays Gulf Region, says those without a pay rise for an extended period must start asking questions – both of themselves and their employer. “First, are they happy with that or do they want more?” he says. “Job-seeking is a time-consuming, frustrating and long-winded affair so are they prepared to put themselves through that rigmarole? Before they consider that, they must ask their employer what is happening.” Most employees bring up pay rise queries at their annual performance appraisal and find out what the company has in store for them from a career perspective. Those with no formal appraisal system, Mr Greaves says, should ask HR or their line manager for an assessment. “You want to find out how they value your contribution and where your job could go,” he says. “You’ve got to be brave enough to ask some questions and if you don’t like the answers then you have to develop a strategy or change jobs if you are prepared to go through the job-seeking process.” For those that do reach the salary negotiation with their current employer, Mr Greaves says there is no point in asking for less than 5 per cent. “However, this can only really have any chance of success if you can identify where you add value to the business (preferably you can put a monetary value on it), or you can point to a sustained contribution above the call of duty or to other achievements you think your employer will value.”

