Filmfare Awards 2022 winners, from Ranveer Singh to 'Shershaah'

Bollywood war film Shershaah continued its winning streak on Tuesday night at the Filmfare Awards, bagging a number of awards including Best Film and Best Director. Now in its 67th year, the awards by entertainment magazine Filmfare, is one of the most popular annual Bollywood events. It was held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai this year.

Actor Ranveer Singh, who hosted the show with Arjun Kapoor, won the Best Actor for the sports biopic 83, in which he played former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev. Singh was joined on stage by his wife, actress Deepika Padukone, who also produced and stars in the film.

Kriti Sanon, who played a surrogate mother in the comedy drama Mimi, won the Best Actress award.

"The black lady is finally here... Thank you @filmfare for this much needed validation and for making my dream come true," Sanon posted on Instagram later.

While winners are usually picked via popular votes for the main awards, separate "critics awards" are also handed out on the night to recognise critically lauded films. Vicky Kaushal won the Best Actor (Critics') for his role as Indian revolutionary Udham Singh in Sardar Udham. Meanwhile, actress Vidya Balan was honoured with Best Actress (Critics') for Sherni, in which she played a forest ranger who finds her voice in a male-dominated world.

Kaushal was also one of the performers of the night, along with actors Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan.

But the biggest winner of the night was the patriotic Shershaah, based on the life of Indian war hero Vikram Batra. Released in 2021 on Amazon Prime Video, the film, as well as its soundtrack, were hugely popular, even becoming the most watched Indian film on the platform in August.

Besides Best Film and Best Director for Vishnuvardhan, the film, which stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead, also won Best Music Album, Best Playback Singer (Male) for B Praak, Best Playback Singer (Female) for Asees Kaur, Best Editing and Best Action.

Sardar Udham also won a spate of technical awards including Best Screenplay, Best Background Score, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Sound Design and Best Costume Design.

Bollywood director and producer Subhash Ghai, known for films such as Hero (1983), Ram Lakhan (1989) and Khal Nayak (1993), was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Below is the list of the main winners at the Filmfare Awards 2022:

Best Film — Shershaah

Best Film (Critics'): — Sardar Udham

Best Director — Vishnuvardhan for Shershaah

Best Actor — Ranveer Singh for 83

Best Actor (Critics) — Vicky Kaushal for Sardar Udham

Best Actress — Kriti Sanon for Mimi

Best Actress (Critics') — Vidya Balan for Sherni

Best Supporting Actor — Pankaj Tripathi f or Mimi

Best Supporting Actress — Sai Tamhankar for Mimi

Best Music Album — Shershaah

Best lyrics — Kausar Munir for the song Lehra Do from 83

from Best Playback Singer (Male) — B Praak for Shershaah

Best Playback Singer (Female) — Asees Kaur for Shershaah

Best Debut (Male) — Ehan Bhat for 99 Songs

Best Debut (Female) — Sharvari Wagh for Bunty Aur Babli 2

Best Debut Director — Seema Pahwa for Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi

Lifetime Achievement Award — Subhash Ghai, director and producer

