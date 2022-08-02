Dev Patel among witnesses at stabbing crime scene in Australia

Oscar-nominated British actor Dev Patel was among witnesses at the scene of a stabbing in Adelaide, Australia, it was reported by local media on Tuesday morning.

Patel, who is spending time in Adelaide with his Australian girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey, was seen speaking with police in the central business district around 9pm on Monday, Australian Central Standard Time, according to 7News, which captured video footage of the scene.

A screengrab from a video shows Dev Patel talking to Australian police at the scene of a stabbing in Adelaide. Photo: Screengrab from 7News

Emergency services had been called to the area after a woman reportedly stabbed a man in the street.

The man, 32, was taken to Royal Adelaide Hospital and the woman, 34, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, and was refused bail. She's due to appear in court on Tuesday, the publication reported.

Patel has not yet commented on the situation.

The London-born actor, whose parents are originally from Kenya and are both of Gujarati Indian descent, is best known for his roles in Slumdog Millionaire and Lion, and co-starred with Cobham-Hervey in the 2018 film Hotel Mumbai.

He was nominated for an Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role after he played Saroo Brierley in the 2016 film Lion, a role he won several awards for, including a Bafta.

The story of an Indian child growing up in an Anglicised country and then returning to India resonated greatly with Patel, he previously told The National.

“He’s a contemporary young man, who is more Australian than Indian. I really relate to the fish out of water, the outsider, the underdog — you could almost say it’s a common factor in a number of the ­characters I’ve played in my career.”