Paul Sorvino, 'Goodfellas' and 'Law & Order' actor, dies at 83

Paul Sorvino, who played the role of gangster Paulie Cicero in classic mob movie Goodfellas, has died at the age of 83, a spokesperson for the actor said on Monday.

Sorvino, also known for portraying police sergeant Phil Cerreta on TV series Law & Order in the 1990s, worked in film and television and on stage for more than 50 years.

He died at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, of natural causes, the spokesperson said.

"I am completely devastated. The love of my life & the most wonderful man who has ever lived is gone. I am heartbroken," his wife, Dee Dee Sorvino, 54, wrote on Twitter.

I am completely devastated

The love of my life & the most wonderful man who has ever lived is gone . I am heartbroken ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/0wBSG3uTgD — Dee Dee Sorvino (@deedeegop) July 25, 2022

Born in Brooklyn in 1939, the actor studied music and originally wanted to become an opera singer before he turned to acting.

His long career included roles in Broadway play That Championship Season and a 1982 film adaptation. Other movie credits included Dick Tracy, Reds and Nixon, in which he played Henry Kissinger, the Secretary of State.

Martin Scorsese tapped Sorvino at age 50 to play Cicero, a quiet but formidable character based on the real-life mobster Paul Vario, in 1990's Goodfellas.

Mira Sorvino with her father Paul Sorvino at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto in 2007. AP Photo

Sorvino had three children, including actor Mira Sorvino, who thanked her father when she accepted her Academy Award for 1995 film, Mighty Aphrodite.

"He has taught me everything I know about acting," she said at the time as he looked on from the audience and broke into tears.

My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend. — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) July 25, 2022

On Monday, Mira said "my heart is rent asunder" by her father's death.

"A life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over," she wrote on Twitter. "He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend."

95 notables we lost in 2021: from Prince Philip and Sarah Harding to Betty White — in pictures