‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ and the ban on TikTok trend to wear suits at the cinema

Box office hit Minions: The Rise of Gru has seen both the ascent of the supervillain and a viral TikTok trend.

Thousands of cinemagoers across the world have been turning up to movie theatres dressed in suits and carrying bananas to see the latest instalment in the franchise.

People have been taking to social media to share videos of their arrival with friends. Other posts see them sitting with their hands clasped and fingers steepled together in an animated villain pose.

Why are people wearing suits to see ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’?

It started, as these things often do, with TikTok. Last month, TikTok users began joking about going to the cinema on July 1, the movie’s release date, dressed in formal attire, including suits, blazers, ties and scarves.

Memes soon appeared showing smartly dressed people — including film stills from the likes of American Psycho and Reservoir Dogs — alongside the caption: "X tickets to Minions: The Rise of Gru, please".

Quickly spreading to YouTube, Instagram and Twitter, groups around the world started turning it into reality.

What is the #gentleminion hashtag?

The hashtag #gentleminion is being used by Gen Z to spread the word, with users using the same hashtag to share posts and videos.

The film’s distribution company Universal Pictures also gave fans a shout-out on Twitter, posting: “To everyone showing up to @Minions in suits: we see you and we love you.”

to everyone showing up to @Minions in suits: we see you and we love you. 🫶 — Universal Pictures (@UniversalPics) July 1, 2022

“This is what happens when a generation grows up with a franchise,” an industry insider told The Hollywood Reporter.

The official Minions TikTok account has also seen huge growth, adding one million followers in the week the film came out.

“[Universal] was able to infiltrate this group,” a marketing source added to the Reporter. “The brand was cool enough to grab their attention and become a meme.”

Why have some cinemas banned theatregoers from dressing up?

While the #gentleminion is seen by most as harmless fun, some cinemas have banned people wearing suits.

A handful of UK theatres, which are part of Regal and Odeon, are stopping unaccompanied children from watching the film in suits after some groups of young people became rowdy and disruptive.

Thoroughly entertained by this sign @ODEONCinemas and then saw a bunch of kids in suits refused entry! #gentleminions pic.twitter.com/zo7seJ5COl — 𝔾𝕚𝕝𝕝 𝔻𝕦𝕕𝕤 (@gillduds) July 3, 2022

Videos posted on social media show groups cheering and clapping loudly during shows, as well as throwing bananas, the Minions’ favourite food.

“We are currently not admitting unaccompanied children wearing suits for Minions: The Rise Of Gru,” Regal wrote on Twitter. “This is due to the issues we have encountered over the last two days and its associated behaviour.”