Kerala State Film Awards: Revathi, Biju Menon, Joju George win big

Malayalam cinema was globally lauded for persevering even in the thick of the coronavirus pandemic.
Not only did the film industry from the South Indian state of Kerala offer up diverse filmmaking forms and themes, slick editing and subtitling, and quick turnarounds, but it also put forth an interesting take on ordinary human stories, which appealed to a rapidly expanding fan base of stuck-at-home viewers.
Case in point — The Arbit Documentation of An Amphibian Hunt: Aavasavyuham, which tells the story of the environmental issues faced by residents of Puthuvype island in Kochi, (narrated, however, in a disjointed oral biography style with injections of dark humour), and which won the Best Film Award at the 52nd Kerala State Film Awards this week.
The award show stands out from its contemporaries, in that it honours several categories (think Best Film and "Second" Best Film) and artists for their roles in more than one film (Best Actor Joju George, for example, was lauded for his portrayal in no fewer than four films). Other notable winners in the same category include veterans Biju Menon and Revathi.
Whether you're a new or long-time fan of Malayalam films, or simply a film buff looking to expand your horizons, take your cue from this list of winning films, filmmakers and artists, chosen from a selection of nearly 150 movies.
Winners of the Kerala State Film Awards 2022
Best Film: The Arbit Documentation of An Amphibian Hunt: Aavasavyuham
Second Best Films: Nishiddho and Chavittu
Best Actor: Biju Menon for Aarkkariyam and Joju George for Madhuram, Freedom Fight, Thuramukham and Naayattu
Best Actress: Revathi for Bhoothakaalam
Best Director: Dileesh Pothan for Joji
Best Character Actor: Sumesh Moor for Kala
Best Character Actress: Unnimaya Prasad for Joji
Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value: Hridayam
Best Children’s Film: Kaadakalam
Best Story Writer: Shahi Kabir for Nayattu
Best Screenplay Writer: Krishand for Avasavyuham
Best Child Artist (Male): Master Adithyan for Niraye Thathakalulla Maram
Best Child Artist (Female): Sneha Anu for Thala
Best Music Director (Songs): Hesham Abdul Wahab for Hridayam
Best Male Singer: Pradeep Kumar for Minnal Murali
Best Female Singer: Sithara Krishnakumar for Kaanekkaane
Best Music Director (Background Score): Justin Varghese for Joji
Best Lyricist: BK Harinarayanan for Kaadakalam
Best Film Editor: Mahesh Narayanan and Rajesh Rajendran for Naayaattu
Best Cinematographer: Madhu Neelakandan for Churuli
Best Choreographer: Arun Lal for Chavittu
Best Art Director: AV Gokuldas for Thuramukham
Special Award for Promising Debut in Direction: Krishnendu Kalesh for Prappeda