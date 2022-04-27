Indian actor Vijay Babu, accused of sexual assault, says 'I’m the victim'

South Indian actor and producer Vijay Babu, 45, who has been accused of sexual assault, has released a video denying the allegations in a bid to "clear his name".

The Malayalam actor took to Facebook Live on Wednesday morning, repeatedly revealing the name of the actress who has made the accusations against him. The actress's name had previously been confidential, in line with Indian law.

"I am ready to face any legal consequences for revealing the name of the actor who has levelled allegations against me,” the Double Barrel actor said in the video. "I haven’t done anything wrong. I’m the victim in this. The so-called law of this country protects her and she is at ease while I’m the one who is suffering.

“I will file defamation and a counter-case. It won’t be a small case. I won’t let her get away that easily. I can share all the proof with me but I won’t because I don’t want to cause damage to her family... I have all the evidence that includes messages and 400 screenshots sent by the actor to clear my name."

Indian law prohibits the printing or publishing of "the name or any matter which may make known the identity of any person" who is found to be a victim of rape. Babu's decision to go public with his claims could result in him facing further charges.

"I know the particular actor from 2018. I have not done anything wrong. In fact, I'm the victim here. I will file a defamation case. I met her after she associated with me on a film project. She joined the project after getting selected through a proper audition," he said.

The Kerala Police case was registered on April 22, alleging that the actress had been sexually assaulted by Babu in a Kochi apartment.

Babu was previously accused of sexual assault by producer Sandra Thomas in 2017.