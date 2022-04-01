Son Ye-jin wears Elie Saab to marry 'Crash Landing on You' co-star Hyun Bin

Fans were left wanting more after Crash Landing on You debuted on Netflix in 2019. Now, two of the K-drama's stars, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin (born Kim Tae-pyung), have given fans a happy ending in real life with their marriage.

The stars' agencies, Vast Entertainment and MSTeam, announced the news in a joint statement on Instagram on Thursday.

“Actors Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are holding their wedding ceremony today, taking their first step as a married couple,” the agencies said, as translated by Korean news website Soompi.

“The ceremony will be private in consideration of the situation with Covid-19, so we ask for your generous understanding. We are sharing the news with their wedding photos instead.”

“We express deep gratitude for the many blessings and warm support sent for their new beginning. Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin along with their agencies will continue to put in full effort to give back for the love received.”

The photos uploaded show the pair holding hands, with Son wearing two different wedding dresses (one from Vera Wang, and the other by Lebanese designer Elie Saab), while Hyun is pictured in an all-white suit in one image and a classic black and white tuxedo and bow tie in another.

The couple announced their engagement in February and had been dating for more than a year. Fans had been rooting for them to date in real life after they starred in the series. The hit show, which ran until February 2020, was not only popular in South Korea but also became one of the most popular K-dramas internationally.

Crash Landing On You is the third highest-rated drama in South Korean television history. It has 16 episodes on Netflix. The couple play star-crossed lovers in the series, which follows what happens after a South Korean heiress goes on a paragliding ride and accidentally gets blown off course and lands in North Korea.

