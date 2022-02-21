Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in Al Ain to film 'Heropanti 2' scenes

The cast and crew of Bollywood film Heropanti 2 have made a flying visit to Abu Dhabi to wrap up final loose ends before the film's release on April 29.

The film's leads Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria have been sharing photos from around the Telal Resort Al Ain where they're filming.

Located on the outskirts of Al Ain in the Remah desert, the resort recreates a traditional Emirati experience for guests. The property is inside a natural oasis that's also home to gazelles, oryx, houbara and swans.

"Desert daze," Sutaria posted on Sunday, while Shroff shared clips on his Instagram Stories.

Since his debut in Heropanti eight years ago, Shroff has established himself as a top action star in the film industry, and has also become known for his agile dance moves. While the film received mixed reviews, Shroff has gone on to star in a number of commercially successful movies, and announced the sequel in 2020.

Shroff, who made is debut with actress Kriti Sanon, is now paired with Sutaria in the sequel. Ahmed Khan, who's worked with Shroff in action flicks Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3, takes over as director from Sabbir Khan.

Plot details of Heropanti 2 have not been revealed, and it's unclear whether or not the story will be a continuation of the first film, which had Shroff's character Bablu fall in love with Dimpy, played by Sanon, against her father's wishes. Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also play a major role in the film.

Oscar-winner AR Rahman is composing the soundtrack.

It has been extensively filmed in London, but an action sequence, a few songs and some VFX work are still pending for Heropanti 2, UAE production partner Red Films said.

Production of the film has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Heropanti 2 is scheduled for release during the lucrative Eid holidays, with Shroff promising "double the action, double the entertainment".