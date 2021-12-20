'The Matrix Resurrections' premiere: A-list stars gather ahead of film's release

It’s been 18 years since the last Matrix film, but fans are preparing for a blast from the past, thanks to the series' latest installation, The Matrix Resurrections. The film had its US premiere at The Castro Theatre in San Francisco this weekend and will be released in UAE cinemas on Thursday.

The movie reunites Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and director Lana Wachowski. It also introduces new characters and actors to the franchise, such as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Jada Pinkett Smith.

At the premiere, Reeves showed up in a black suit and suede loafers while Moss also opted for black with a sequinned dress. Pinkett Smith stunned in a red strapless gown and point toe boots, while Chopra Jonas wowed in a sparkling Halpern dress with silver pumps. She said on Instagram the outfit was an ode to her character in the film, Sati.

The highly anticipated trailer for the sci-fi film was released in September with fans proclaiming that Christmas couldn’t come soon enough.

The trailer seems to be modelled along the same lines as the first Matrix movie, which came out in 1999. Familiar scenes include “waking” Neo up to the "real world" after following the “white rabbit” and a martial arts sequence between Neo and Morpheus. There even seems to be an action-packed rooftop sequence, with a helicopter in sight, giving fans of the original series a feeling of deja vu.

Ahead of the release of the full trailer of The Matrix Resurrections, Warner Bros also launched an interactive website, WhatIsTheMatrix.com, which allows users to choose between two realities, as in the original 1999 film.