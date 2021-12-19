Remake of zombie thriller 'Train to Busan' gets a release date

Last Train to New York, the American remake of popular South Korean zombie apocalypse classic Train to Busan, now has a release date. The film, to be helmed by Timo Tjahjanto from a script by Gary Dauberman, will hit theatres on April 23, 2023.

Currently, no other details have been announced for the film yet, including who will star in it or how the plot will unfold. When Last Train to New York was first announced in February, some fans of the original took to social media to question the decision of an American remake.

Train To Busan does not need a remake stop crying over subtitles pic.twitter.com/cj4f3DthSs — zahra (@ctrlzahra) February 19, 2021

Train to Busan is based on VERY Korean things like culture, history and class that is specific to Korea. Remaking it in the US will strip it of the things that made it special. Just watch the original.



signed, a Korean person who is terrified of horror films but appreciates TTB — Kat Cho (pre-order WITCHLINGS) (@KatCho) February 19, 2021

However, despite the outcry, Tjahjanto also took to Twitter to respond to the backlash. He issued his own promise about how an oath was made to not "disrespect and disappoint the fans":

Nothing is ever gonna top the OG : TRAIN TO BUSAN, a beloved horror in which I bawled my eyes out (never happened since Amenabar’s The Others ).



Having said that James, Gary & I made an absolute oath : Don’t disrespect & disappoint the fans.

And yeah..punk rock. pic.twitter.com/2NcKBz2oBk — Timo Tjahjanto (@Timobros) February 19, 2021

The original film, directed by Yeon Sang-ho and starring Gong Yoo, Don Lee, and Kim Su-an, had its premiere at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival and became an international box-office hit and received critical acclaim. It also spawned a sequel, Peninsula, which was released in 2020.

Train to Busan takes place mostly on a train as a zombie apocalypse breaks out in South Korea and threatens all the passengers onboard. While it may seem like a typical horror film, there's more than meets the eye as viewers follow Seok-woo, his estranged young daughter and other passengers during the journey.

Since Train to Busan, Sang-ho has been busy. In addition to directing Peninsula, he’s also behind Netflix’s dark fantasy action series Hellbound, which became one of the streaming platform’s top most-watched shows.

Even though he is working with Netflix for the second season, he hasn’t completely ruled out putting out a third film in the Train to Busan series.

“Personally, I do have some ideas in terms of further development of what happens after Peninsula. But as for whether I will create that into a film, it’s something that I do want to do,” he told Variety. “However, because there are a lot of productions that I’m working on currently, I’m thinking that I have to sort of organise the ideas and work on what I have to work on.

“Up until now, I have been someone who’s been an individual creator. But these days I’m thinking that maybe I need to come up with a system in order to really bring all of my creative visions to life.”