Narendra Modi leads tributes to Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu who died aged 73

Malayalam film actor Nedumudi Venu has died aged 73. He was reportedly undergoing treatment at a private hospital after recovering from Covid-19 at the time of his death on Monday.

Venu began his career as a theatre artist and entered the Malayalam film industry in 1978 by debuting in G Aravindan’s Thambu. In his nearly five-decade career, he acted in more than 500 films, primarily in Malayalam and also in Tamil. He also wrote screenplays and directed one film.

He won numerous accolades for his acting, including at the National Film Awards, Filmfare Awards, Asianet Film Awards and Kerala State Film Awards.

Since news of his death, a number of fellow celebrities have taken to social media to praise Venu and his long film career.

Tributes paid to the actor on social media

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Venu a “versatile actor” and said “his passing away is a loss to the world of films and culture".

Shri Nedumudi Venu was a versatile actor, who could fill life into diverse roles across many genres. He was also a prolific writer and was passionate about theatre. His passing away is a loss to the world of films and culture. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2021

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran said that Venu's “body of work and expertise over the craft will forever be research material for generations to come”.

Farewell Venu uncle! Your body of work and your expertise over the craft will forever be research material for generations to come! Rest in peace legend! #NedumudiVenu pic.twitter.com/VzZ4LF49Nq — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) October 11, 2021

Tamil composer and actor G V Prakash Kumar called Venu “a kind person and a great teacher”.

The legend is no more … Rest In Peace #NedumudiVenu sir . a kind person and a great teacher . Will miss u sir pic.twitter.com/rxSmfimQeY — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) October 11, 2021

Actor Siddharth Suryanarayan, known mononymously as Siddharth, also shared his condolonces by calling Venu “one of my favourite actors of all time”.

One of my favourite actors of all time, the genius #NedumudiVenu sir has left us. There can never be another like him. Rest well in eternal peace great one. pic.twitter.com/kBaVY0wSw4 — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) October 11, 2021

Tamil actor Karthik Sivakumar tweeted about the actor’s “legendary craftsmanship and body of work”, which he called “a culmination of decades of dedication to the art of acting”.

Nedumudi Venu sir, an exemplary actor is no more with us. His legendary craftsmanship and body of work is a culmination of decades of dedication to the art of acting.

RIP sir. pic.twitter.com/zJs6i1bmUu — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) October 11, 2021

Indian filmmaker Shankar Shanmugham, who is credited as S Shankar, wrote that Venu was “a great and excellent actor. So dedicated and disciplined. Most humble & wonderful human being. Huge loss for the film industry.”

#NedumudiVenu SIR. A Great and Excellent Actor. So Dedicated and Disciplined. Most Humble & Wonderful Human being. Huge loss for the film industry. When are we going to see your Magic of bringing Scenes to Life again Venu Sir? We’re going to miss you a lot! R.I.P 🙏 — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) October 11, 2021

Indian politician and author Shashi Tharoor said that he was “deeply saddened” to hear news of Venu’s death.

Deeply saddened by the passing of National Award winning actor Nedumudi Venu, who died at 73 of post-Covid complications. Born

Kesavan VenugopalNair, he acted in over 500 films starting in 1978 and was regarded as one of the finest thespians in Malayalam cinema. We will miss him. pic.twitter.com/fnrfGjv4ZW — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 11, 2021

Even the Netflix India South Twitter account praised Venu and called him “a master of his craft, a legend of his field”.