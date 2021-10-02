Daniel Craig to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Daniel Craig is getting his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The James Bond actor, who has portrayed the 007 agent in five films, including the newly-released No Time to Die, will receive his star in a ceremony on Wednesday.

His star will be the 2,704th on the Walk of Fame. Craig will be the fourth 007 actor in the film series to receive the honour, following David Niven, Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan. US actor Barry Nelson, who played the British spy in a TV film in 1954, also has a star.

Daniel Craig's star on the Walk of Fame will be placed next to 007 predecessor Roger Moore. Reuters

Craig’s star will be set next to Moore’s at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard, an address chosen for its Bond-alluding last three digits.

Rami Malek, who plays the villain Lyutsifer Safin in No Time to Die, will speak at the ceremony, as will producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

The event will be hosted by Nicole Mihalka, chairwoman of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

“Daniel Craig is a British cultural icon, as is James Bond, the man he has portrayed in five 007 films,” Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said. “We are thrilled to place his terrazzo Walk of Fame star next to the star of another famed actor who also portrayed James Bond, Roger Moore.”

“Fans will be thrilled when they see that their stars are appropriately located at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard,” Martinez said.

Craig has portrayed the MI6 secret agent in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre. His fifth Bond film No Time to Die is currently in theatres and will mark the last time Craig takes on the role.

Screenings across Dubai were sold out this weekend as the new film arrived in theatres. Extra showings have been put on around the clock to meet demand from fans eager to see Craig’s swan song as the legendary secret agent.

At least 150,000 people are expected to be sitting in cinemas around the UAE this weekend to watch 007's latest adventure.