Mike Tyson is joining the cast of Bollywood film 'Liger'

Mike Tyson is set to appear in the Bollywood sports action film, Liger. The former boxing champion, 54, will join Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the production.

"For the first time ever, the king of the ring will be seen on the big screens of Indian cinema! Welcoming @MikeTyson to the #LIGER team," tweeted Karan Johar, who acts as a producer for the coming film.

Johar also shared a one-minute clip to introduce Tyson. It states: "We are proud to announce, for the first time on Indian screens. The man who created history. Unbeatable icon, one and only legend, the great Mike Tyson, is on board for our prestigious project.”

While it hasn’t been officially announced, based on the clip, it seems that the sports drama may have Deverakonda stepping in the ring and taking on "the Baddest Man on the planet".

While the film is being billed as the boxing legend’s first time acting in a Bollywood film, it isn’t his first time being associated with a Bollywood production. In 2007, he was seen in the promotional song for Ahmed Khan’s Fool N Final, an adaptation of the Hollywood film Snatched.

It starred Shahid Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Vivek Oberoi, Ayesha Takia, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Arbaaz Khan and others.

In the promotional video, the entire cast dances to upbeat music. Footage of Tyson in the boxing ring, getting out of his car, or punching Deol's cardboard cut-out is peppered throughout the music video. However, he doesn't interact with the actual cast at all.

Tyson most famously played a fictionalised version of himself in the 2009 Hollywood hit The Hangover and its 2011 sequel The Hangover Part II. He has also starred in Ip Man 3, the 2015 film in the popular Hong Kong martial arts film series.