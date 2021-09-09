'It's time to fly': first trailer revealed for 'The Matrix Resurrections'

The first trailer for the highly anticipated The Matrix Resurrections is finally out – and it’s quite the mind-bender.

Set in a near-future San Francisco, the new footage starts with Neil Patrick Harris as a therapist talking to Neo (Keanu Reeves), now named Thomas. There’s a black cat in the scene – a sign for deja vu, aka a glitch in the Matrix.

“Thomas?” Harris asks, which seems to be what Neo goes by in the new movie. “You seem particularly triggered. Can you tell me what happened?”

“I’ve had dreams that weren’t just dreams,” he replies, before a series of bizarre scenes show what is possibly setting him on edge.

“Am I crazy?” he then asks, to which Harris replies, “We don’t use that word in here."

The trailer also captures Neo encountering Carrie-Anne Moss’s Trinity in a cafe, where she asks him, “Have we met?”

And, of course, there is a shot of the famous pills. Blue pills are seen spilling into a sink, to the soundtrack of Jefferson Airplane’s White Rabbit. There’s also a shot of an ageing Neo with a younger Morpheus (played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) telling him "it's time to fly” as he hands him a red pill.

Watch the full trailer here:

The trailer seems to be modelled along the same lines as the first Matrix movie, which released in 1999. Familar scenes include “waking” Neo up to the "real world" after following the “white rabbit” and a martial arts sequence between Neo and Morpheus. There even seems to be an action-packed rooftop sequence, with a helicopter in sight, giving fans of the original series some deja vu.

Fans seem to have picked up on these subtle throwbacks to the original, with many praising the latest trailer and proclaiming that Christmas (around when the movie is set to be released) couldn’t come soon enough.

This shot in particular is interesting. A projection of the original #Matrix on-screen in a theatre inside #Matrix4 Trailer pic.twitter.com/fLAZTLUcbE — Jim Minns (@jimminns) September 9, 2021

Maybe you noticed that a #MatrixResurrections #Matrix4 trailer just dropped… just saying my #Halloween costume is all sewn up for this year. #TrinityLives pic.twitter.com/NKRUIMQLRJ — Dr. Brandy Schillace (@bschillace) September 9, 2021

Fans seem especially excited to see Moss reprise her role of Trinity.

Also: Carrie-Anne Moss. 54 yo and I still relate to Neo just dropping everything and going wherever she leads... #Matrix4 pic.twitter.com/hJD4DJ9EGG — Andrew "Liberate Azeroth" Wyatt 💙 (@arachnophiliac) September 9, 2021

New faces appear in the film including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick and Jonathan Groff.

The Matrix, directed by sisters Lana and Lilly Wachowski, was groundbreaking for its time, introducing a futuristic world and the concept that reality isn't what it seems.

The latest movie, directed by Lana alone, is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Ahead of the release of the full trailer of The Matrix Resurrections, Warner Bros has launched an interactive website, WhatIsTheMatrix.com, which allows users to choose between two realities, as in the original 1999 film.