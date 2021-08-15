Ryan Reynolds says Disney already wants a 'Free Guy' sequel

After a successful opening weekend at the box office, Ryan Reynolds has revealed that Disney is already planning Free Guy 2.

The star revealed the news in typical fashion, with a sarcastic social media post. “Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!! #irony,” the actor wrote on Twitter. “If it isn’t called, ‘Albuquerque Boiled Turkey’ we’ve failed.”

Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!! #irony pic.twitter.com/85mMxW4owx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 14, 2021

20th Century Studios seemed to confirm the news, retweeting Reynolds’s post. The film’s director, Shawn Levy, also retweeted the post, saying: “Yuuuuuuuup.”

After a year of delays brought about by the pandemic, Free Guy was released in cinemas on Friday, taking $10.5 million on its debut day. It is the first film from Disney to enjoy a cinema-only release since the start of the pandemic.

Many other films, including Cruella and Black Widow, were released simultaneously on streaming platform Disney+.

The film centres around Reynolds’s character Guy, who discovers he is a non-player character in a video game, setting him on a journey to become the game’s hero and delete its creator.

Its all-star cast also includes Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi, Dwayne Johnson, John Krasinski, Hugh Jackman, Channing Tatum, Joe Keery, Tina Fey and Lil Rel Howery.

Reynolds's tweet references the fact Free Guy is a completely independent idea, not based on a pre-existing comic book or toy, something that Disney has been playing up heavily in its marketing for the film.

