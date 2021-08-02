Sunset Studios: £700m Hollywood studio set to open in the UK

A “world-class” Hollywood studio is being planned on a 37-hectare site in the town of Broxbourne, about 27 kilometres from London, UK.

The owners of the Sunset Studios chain in the US have acquired the site for £120 million (about $166m) and plan to invest more than £700m to build a major film, TV and digital production complex.

Hudson Pacific Properties and investment firm Blackstone, which together own the Sunset Gower Studios, Sunset Bronson Studios and Sunset Las Palmas Studios in Hollywood, said they plan to turn Broxbourne in Hertfordshire into a hub for UK and international productions.

Subject to planning permission, they said the film and television facility will create more than 4,500 permanent jobs and "contribute £300m annually to the local economy”.

Sunset Gower Studios, one of the first Sunset Studios properties, was built in 1912, and has been home to many Hollywood classics such as 1934’s It Happened One Night and recent TV shows such as Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder. Other Sunset Studios locations have also hosted films including When Harry Met Sally and La La Land.

The Sunset Bronson Studios and Netflix headquarters on Sunset Blvd in Los Angeles. Alamy Stock Photo

The UK studio will be the brand’s first expansion outside the US.

The British government said on Sunday it welcomed the move and that it was "supporting" the development of the studio.

Oliver Dowden, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, told the BBC the new studio “is yet another vote of confidence in the UK's booming film and TV industry”.

"Through the British Film Commission, we're supporting the development of stage spaces like this across the UK – boosting the local economy and backing our world-class creatives to make the next Bond blockbuster or binge-worthy box set,” he said.

Last week, Hudson Pacific Properties and Blackstone unveiled plans to develop a fourth Sunset Studios venue in the US, in Sun Valley, California.

Thrilled to be building the first large-scale purpose-built studio in the LA area in decades with Sunset Glenoaks, coming soon! pic.twitter.com/CvdQtx9wkI — Sunset Studios (@SunsetStudiosLA) July 29, 2021

To be called Sunset Glenoaks Studios, the fully equipped, state-of-the-art studio facility will be the first large-scale, purpose-built studio in the Los Angeles area in more than 20 years, the companies said.

The project, spread across four hectares, is estimated to cost $170m to $190m, and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2023.

“We are leveraging our development and studio operations expertise to further expand Sunset Studios’ facilities here in Los Angeles, where demand from leading content creators for top-notch, fully integrated sound stages and support space continues to significantly outpace supply,” Victor Coleman, chairman and chief executive of Hudson Pacific said.

Besides London, another Sunset Studios facility is also being planned in Vancouver, Canada.

Key findings Over a period of seven years, a team of scientists analysed dietary data from 50,000 North American adults.

Eating one or two meals a day was associated with a relative decrease in BMI, compared with three meals. Snacks count as a meal. Likewise, participants who ate more than three meals a day experienced an increase in BMI: the more meals a day, the greater the increase.

People who ate breakfast experienced a relative decrease in their BMI compared with “breakfast-skippers”.

Those who turned the eating day on its head to make breakfast the biggest meal of the day, did even better.

But scrapping dinner altogether gave the best results. The study found that the BMI of subjects who had a long overnight fast (of 18 hours or more) decreased when compared even with those who had a medium overnight fast, of between 12 and 17 hours.

Financial considerations before buying a property Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser’s total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching. “If it’s a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months,” she says. Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds. Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer’s needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier.

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C200 Coupe

Price, base: Dh201,153

Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 204hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 300Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km

