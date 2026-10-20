Who are the 27 cast members of Love is Blind Habibi season two?

Love is Blind Habibi is returning for a second season on November 12, with 27 singles hoping to find a partner without seeing one another.

Netflix has unveiled the 13 men and 14 women taking part, from countries including Syria, Lebanon, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan and Morocco. The contestants will get to know each other through conversations in separate pods, deciding whether to get engaged before meeting face-to-face.

Hosted by celebrity couple Wissam Breidy and Rym Saidi, the 10-episode season will follow those relationships beyond the pods, as couples navigate family expectations, traditions and the practicalities of building a life together.

Following the Emmy-nominated first season from 2024, the follow-up series is one of the most anticipated Arabic-language Netflix releases of the year.

Here are the contestants taking part in season two.

The women

Name: Alia El Rahmany

Age: 30

Nationality: Egyptian

What you should know about her: El Rahmany lives in Dubai, and describes herself “as a freshman” on her Instagram.

Contestant Alia El Rahmany lives in Dubai. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Contestant Alia El Rahmany lives in Dubai. Photo: Netflix

Name: Nour Yahya

Age: 30

Nationality: Sudanese

What you should know about her: A model, Yahya walked the Paris Fashion Week runway for Chanel in March, saying she was “honoured to be a part of this moment”.

Nour Yahya modelled for Chanel at Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Nour Yahya modelled for Chanel at Paris Fashion Week. Photo:…

Name: Rabab Ahmad

Age: 34

Nationality: Lebanese

What you should know about her: Ahmad runs the Dhyana Yoga Studio and Cafe in Zambia, and is a literature enthusiast who runs a book club that has featured works by Haruki Murakami and Kazuo Ishiguro.

Rabab Ahmad runs a yoga studio and cafe. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Rabab Ahmad runs a yoga studio and cafe. Photo: Netflix

Name: Karima Chamsi

Age: 34

Nationality: Moroccan

What you should know about her: Chamsi describes herself as a serial entrepreneur interested in art and fashion, and walked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in September.

Karima Chamsi describes herself as a serial entrepreneur. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Karima Chamsi describes herself as a serial entrepreneur. Ph…

Name: Ranouna Essafi

Age: 25

Nationality: Tunisian

What you should know about her: Essafi describes her profession as head of recruitment, content creator and model, based between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Ranouna Essafi is based between the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Ranouna Essafi is based between the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Ph…

Name: Rita Chamaa

Age: 31

Nationality: Lebanese

What you should know about her: Chamaa is a piano player and literature lover. She describes herself as always leaving the bookshop with a romance novel or psychology title.

Rita Chamaa is a keen reader of romance novels and psychology books. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Rita Chamaa is a keen reader of romance novels and psycholog…

Name: Reem

Age: 27

Nationality: Egyptian

What you should know about her: Reem is the founder of the clothing brand Reve, which has the motto: “made to be seen and remembered”.

Reem is the founder of the clothing brand Reve. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Reem is the founder of the clothing brand Reve. Photo: Netfl…

Name: Razan

Age: 33

Nationality: Jordanian

What you should know about her: Razan joined Instagram before the show's announcement, sharing a photo of herself at the beach and wishing for “sunny beaches and dreamy days”.

Razan posted on Instagram that she was looking forward to 'sunny beaches and dreamy days'. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Razan posted on Instagram that she was looking forward to 's…

Name: Bayan Issa

Age: 30

Nationality: Syrian

What you should know about her: A fashion influencer, Issa is also an avid traveller who describes her interests as “reinvention, life, and everything in between”.

Bayan Issa is a fashion influencer. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Bayan Issa is a fashion influencer. Photo: Netflix

Name: Uruk Ashour

Age: 30

Nationality: Iraqi

What you should know about her: Ashour is an actress who appeared in the 2023 film The Salesman. She is also a film buff, posting about her excitement to see Sean Baker's movie Anora in 2024.

Uruk Ashour is an actress and film buff. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Uruk Ashour is an actress and film buff. Photo: Netflix

Name: Suki

Age: 31

Nationality: Moroccan

What you should know about her: Suki is a keen world traveller, describing herself as a fan of road trips, hiking, swimming, chasing sunsets and catching up on life with her female friends.

Suki describes herself as a fan of road trips and hiking. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Suki describes herself as a fan of road trips and hiking. Ph…

Name: Hayat

Age: 30

Nationality: Bahraini

What you should know about her: Matar is the founder of the UAE-based clothing brand Azlia.

Hayat started UAE clothing brand Azlia. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Hayat started UAE clothing brand Azlia. Photo: Netflix

Name: Rania Mansour

Age: 29

Nationality: Algerian

What you should know about her: Based between Europe and Dubai, Mansour has a Persian cat named Romeo.

Rania Mansour is based between Dubai and Europe. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Rania Mansour is based between Dubai and Europe. Photo: Netf…

Name: Zeinab Shaaban

Age: 32

Nationality: Lebanese

What you should know about her: Co-founder of the UAE-based jewellery brand Sol y Sal and a self-described dietitian, Shaabani is a fitness, fashion and travel enthusiast.

Zeinab Shaaban co-founded UAE-based jewellery brand Sol y Sal. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Zeinab Shaaban co-founded UAE-based jewellery brand Sol y Sa…

The men

Name: Nawras Kurdi

Age: 39

Nationality: Syrian

What you should know about him: Describing himself on social media as “Mr Worldwide”, Kurdi is the founder of Breakwater Adventure, a UAE-based company that specialises in paddle boarding and kayaking.

Nawras Kurdi is the founder of Breakwater Adventure in the UAE. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Nawras Kurdi is the founder of Breakwater Adventure in the U…

Name: Saad

Age: 31

Nationality: Saudi Arabian

What you should know about him: Saad is a self-declared fan of Greek mythology and has visited Greece to learn more.

Saad is a fan of Greek mythology. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Saad is a fan of Greek mythology. Photo: Netflix

Name: Omar G

Age: 32

Nationality: Egyptian

What you should know about him: Omar is a fan of sailing, kite surfing and horseback riding, calling the ocean his “comfort zone” on social media.

Omar G says the ocean is his 'comfort zone'. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Omar G says the ocean is his 'comfort zone'. Photo: Netflix

Name: Ahmed Selim

Age: 31

Nationality: Egyptian

What you should know about him: Selim describes himself as an ex-professional boxing champion and sports addict on his Instagram account, and is also a menswear enthusiast.

Ahmed Selim describes himself as a former professional boxing champion. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Ahmed Selim describes himself as a former professional boxin…

Name: Ziad Moghrabi

Age: 37

Nationality: Lebanese

What you should know about him: Moghrabi is a published author, releasing his book Thrive in Retail in 2024. He has a dog named Spitzie and works as the head of HR for a luxury fashion company.

Ziad Moghrabi is the head of HR for a fashion company. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Ziad Moghrabi is the head of HR for a fashion company. Photo…

Name: Mohammad Alkhatib

Age: 29

Nationality: Jordanian

What you should know about him: Alkhatib is a real estate sales director and describes himself as an off-plan specialist.

Mohammad Alkhatib works in real estate. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Mohammad Alkhatib works in real estate. Photo: Netflix

Name: Youssef Boupa

Age: 28

Nationality: Moroccan

What you should know about him: Youssef describes himself as a “CEO, entrepreneur and investor” on his Instagram account, and is also an avid skier.

Youssef Boupa is an entrepreneur and investor. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Youssef Boupa is an entrepreneur and investor. Photo: Netfli…

Name: Omar AS

Age: 38

Nationality: Egyptian

What you should know about him: Based between Dubai and Toronto, Omar is a fan of horseriding, fishing and fitness.

Omar AS is a fitness enthusiast. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Omar AS is a fitness enthusiast. Photo: Netflix

Name: Talal Al Halabi

Age: 32

Nationality: Lebanese

What you should know about him: A car enthusiast, Al Halabi is the founder of Vin17 Automotive Creative Studio, which utilises AI, CGI and “mixed reality”.

Talal Al Halabi is the founder of Vin17 Automotive Creative Studio. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Talal Al Halabi is the founder of Vin17 Automotive Creative …

Name: Moustain

Age: 30

Nationality: Moroccan

What you should know about him: Moustain is interested in menswear and travel, often posting from a private jet or helicopter.

Moustain often posts social media content from private aircraft. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Moustain often posts social media content from private aircr…

Name: Omran Quli

Age: 45

Nationality: Kuwaiti

What you should know about him: A chemical engineer, Quli is the owner of OQ's Boat Rental in Kuwait and is also a fitness coach.

Omran Quli is the owner of OQ's Boat Rental in Kuwait. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Omran Quli is the owner of OQ's Boat Rental in Kuwait. Photo…

Name: Faris

Age: 45

Nationality: Iraqi

What you should know about him: Faris is the most private member of the cast, without a public social media account or digital footprint.

Faris keeps a low profile on social media. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Faris keeps a low profile on social media. Photo: Netflix

Name: Omar Abdulhadi

Age: 39

Nationality: Lebanese

What you should know about him: Abdulhadi works in digital media and won a prize at this year's Digital Media Awards, describing himself as “grateful and blessed”.

Omar Abdulhadi works in digital media. Photo: Netflix Show caption: Omar Abdulhadi works in digital media. Photo: Netflix

Love is Blind Habibi season two is released on November 12 on Netflix