Louis Theroux documentary examining Israeli settlement expansion nominated for International Emmy Award

Louis Theroux’s The Settlers, which examines the Israeli settler movement in the occupied West Bank and its ambitions for Gaza, has been nominated for an International Emmy Award.

The British documentary, produced by Mindhouse Productions, was named on Wednesday among four contenders for the documentary prize at the 54th International Emmy Awards. It is up against programmes from Mexico, Singapore and France.

Filmed in Israel and the occupied West Bank in 2024, The Settlers marks Theroux’s return to a subject he explored in his 2011 documentary The Ultra Zionists. The film follows the British-American journalist as he speaks to Palestinians, Israeli settlers and Israeli activists opposed to settlement expansion.

Among its central subjects is Daniella Weiss, a veteran leader of the settler movement, who tells Theroux of her desire to establish Israeli settlements in Gaza. The film also follows settlers attempting to establish outposts in the occupied West Bank and examines how such communities can grow before eventually receiving formal recognition from the Israeli authorities.

The National's five-star review describes the documentary as “fearless journalism”, with Theroux’s restrained interview style allowing his subjects to lay out their positions at length.

The documentary was shot in Israel and the occupied West Bank in 2024. Photo: BBC Show caption: The documentary was shot in Israel and the occupied West Ban…

Also nominated is Exposure: Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel’s War, produced by Zandland for ITV1. The investigative documentary is competing in the current affairs category.

The documentary features interviews with Israeli military conscripts, reservists and veterans who served in Gaza. According to ITV, their testimony includes allegations of indiscriminate bombardment, the use of human shields and the shooting of civilians, raising questions about possible breaches of international law.

Qatar is the only Arab country represented among the 22 countries with nominated programmes this year. Al Jazeera Arabic’s Missing in Gaza is nominated in the news category, alongside programmes from Brazil, Portugal and the UK.

Al Jazeera English also received a nomination in current affairs for Al Jazeera Investigates: Hasina: 36 Days in July, which examines the political upheaval in Bangladesh.

In total, 64 programmes and performances across 16 categories have been nominated for this year’s awards. Dubai Studios is among the partners for both the gala and the accompanying International Emmy World Television Festival.

Winners will be announced at the International Emmy Awards gala in New York on November 23.