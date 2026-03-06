Trending new shows and films coming to Middle East streaming services in March

March brings a mix of returning favourites, star-driven debuts and thought-provoking documentaries to streaming platforms. From the long-awaited second season of Netflix’s live-action anime hit One Piece, to a cinematic continuation of the acclaimed crime drama Peaky Blinders, the month offers something for nearly every kind of viewer.

There are also several projects led by major names. Rachel Weisz headlines the dark academic drama Vladimir, Nicole Kidman steps into the role of a forensic investigator in Scarpetta, while documentary makers Werner Herzog and Louis Theroux return with films tackling subjects ranging from wildlife conservation to online subcultures. Regional audiences will also find several additions on OSN+ and TOD, which continue to expand their catalogues of international films and series.

Here are some of the notable shows and films arriving on streaming services in March.

The Moment (March 3)

Charli XCX, left, plays herself opposite Alexander Skarsgard in a mocumentary surrounding her album Brat. Photo: A24 Info

Pop star Charli XCX plays a fictionalised version of herself in this mockumentary-style film. The story follows the singer during a hectic global tour, blending comedy and satire as it explores the pressures of modern celebrity culture. By mixing scripted storytelling with documentary-style elements, the project offers a playful look at life in the spotlight and the expectations placed on pop stars.

Streaming service: Amazon Prime Video

Vladimir (March 5)

Rachel Weisz as The Protagonist and Leo Woodall as Vladimir in the Netflix series. Photo: Netflix Info

Rachel Weisz leads this darkly comic drama adapted from Julia May Jonas’s novel of the same name. Set in the competitive world of academia, the story centres on a literature professor whose life begins to spiral after she develops an obsessive fascination with a charismatic new colleague. Combining psychological tension with sharp satire, the series explores power dynamics, reputation and desire within university culture.

Streaming service: Netflix

No Other Choice (March 6)

No Other Choice was South Korea's submission to the 2026 Academy Awards. Photo: CJ Entertainment Info

This South Korean thriller follows a man whose life is turned upside down after a sudden job loss. As financial pressures mount and his circumstances grow more desperate, he begins making increasingly risky decisions in a bid to reclaim control of his life. The film combines social drama with suspense, offering a tense exploration of economic hardship and personal morality.

Streaming service: OSN+

Ted Season 2 (March 6)

The foul-mouthed teddy bear returns for a second season of the irreverent comedy inspired by Seth MacFarlane’s hit films. Set before the events of the movies, the series follows Ted’s chaotic life with teenager John Bennett in the 1990s. Expect the same mix of crude humour, pop culture references and unlikely heart that defined the first season.

Streaming service: OSN+

Ghost Elephants (March 8)

The first photo of a ghost elephant captured by a motion controlled camera. Photo: The Wilderness Project Archive Info

Documentary filmmaker Werner Herzog turns his attention to the natural world in this feature exploring the lives of elephants across Africa. The film follows conservationists and researchers studying elusive elephant populations and their migration patterns, while examining the environmental challenges they face. With sweeping visuals and Herzog’s distinctive narrative voice, the documentary offers a reflective look at one of the world’s most intelligent animals.

Streaming service: Disney+

Rooster (March 9)

This new comedy series stars Steve Carell as a former college football coach whose career and personal life spiral after a scandal. Blending workplace satire with character-driven humour, the show explores ambition, redemption and the strange culture surrounding American college sports.

Streaming service: OSN+

One Piece Season Two (March 10)

The live-action adaptation of the beloved manga returns for its second season. The series continues to follow Monkey D Luffy and the Straw Hat pirates as they venture deeper into the Grand Line in search of the famed treasure known as the One Piece. After the first season proved a major global success, the new instalment promises bigger adventures, new characters and more elaborate set pieces.

Streaming service: Netflix

Scarpetta (March 11)

Nicole Kidman stars as renowned forensic pathologist Dr Kay Scarpetta in this crime drama based on Patricia Cornwell’s bestselling novels. The series follows the investigator as she tackles complex murder cases using cutting-edge forensic science, while also exploring her personal relationships and the pressures of working in high-stakes criminal investigations.

Streaming service: Amazon Prime Video

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere (March 11)

Louis Theroux: Inside The Manosphere charts a growing subculture across the United States. Photo: Netflix Info

Louis Theroux returns with a new investigative documentary examining the online “manosphere”, a network of digital communities focused on male identity and anti-feminist discourse. Through interviews with influencers, commentators and critics, the film explores how these movements operate online and the wider cultural debates surrounding them.

Streaming service: Netflix

Gunslingers (March 19)

This action-packed western follows rival outlaws and bounty hunters converging on a frontier town where long-standing rivalries erupt into violence. Blending classic genre themes with modern action, the film stars Nicolas Cage, Stephen Dorff and Heather Graham as characters drawn into a dangerous conflict when a notorious fugitive arrives, attracting enemies and opportunists alike.

Streaming service: TOD

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey (March 20)

This romantic fantasy centres on two strangers who meet at a wedding and unexpectedly embark on a mysterious journey that allows them to revisit moments from their pasts. Starring Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell, the film blends romance with elements of magical realism as the pair explore how memories shape identity and the choices people make.

Streaming service: TOD

Eleanor The Great (March 20)

Directed by Scarlett Johansson in her feature filmmaking debut, this drama centres on a 90-year-old woman who relocates to New York City after the death of her best friend. As she attempts to rebuild her life in a new environment, the story explores friendship, ageing and the search for purpose later in life.

Streaming service: TOD

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man (March 20)

Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby in this feature-length continuation of the acclaimed crime drama. Set after the events of the television series finale, the film revisits the world of the Birmingham gangsters while exploring the next chapter of Tommy’s life and legacy. Fans can expect the same atmospheric style, historical backdrop and high-stakes storytelling that defined the original series.

Streaming service: Netflix

The Comeback Season 3 (March 23)

Lisa Kudrow in The Comeback season 3. Photo: HBO Info

Lisa Kudrow reprises her role as former sitcom star Valerie Cherish in the long-awaited third season of the cult comedy. The show continues its mockumentary-style look at Hollywood fame and the entertainment industry, following Valerie as she attempts yet another career revival while navigating the absurdities of show business.

Streaming service: OSN+

The Best You Can (March 24)

This character-driven drama follows two unlikely companions navigating loneliness and self-discovery later in life. The film stars Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, whose characters form an unexpected connection that challenges their views on ageing, relationships and personal fulfilment. Blending humour with emotional reflection, the story explores how people continue searching for meaning and reinvention at any stage of life.

Streaming service: TOD

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen (March 26)

Produced by the Duffer Brothers, the creators of Stranger Things, this psychological thriller centres on a mysterious and unsettling event that unfolds in the days leading up to a wedding. As tensions rise and strange occurrences begin to surface, the narrative gradually reveals deeper secrets surrounding the couple and their families.

Streaming service: Netflix

All That’s Left Of You (March 29)

This romantic drama follows two young people from very different backgrounds whose lives intersect in unexpected ways, forcing them to confront questions about love, loss and identity. Combining emotional storytelling with sweeping visuals, the film explores how relationships shape the paths people take in life.

Streaming service: OSN+