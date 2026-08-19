Metal band Demon Hunter sues Netflix, saying KPop hit threatens its 25-year-old name

US Christian metal band Demon Hunter has sued Netflix, claiming the expansion of KPop Demon Hunters into recorded music, merchandise and a planned concert tour infringes its trademarks.

The legal action was filed in the US District Court for the Central District of California on Tuesday by Hyde Lane, the company that operates as Demon Hunter. It names Netflix, Netflix Studios and concert promoter AEG Presents as defendants, accusing them of trademark infringement and unfair competition, among other claims.

Demon Hunter was formed in Seattle in 2000 and has released 12 studio albums. The lawsuit says Hyde Lane has used the name commercially since 2001 and owns US trademark registrations covering recorded music, clothing and other products.

The complaint argues that the film’s soundtrack, branded merchandise and planned global tour have brought the Netflix franchise into “almost complete overlap” with goods and services offered by the band.

As evidence of consumer confusion, the filing includes an email from someone who allegedly spent $500 on tickets to a Demon Hunter concert in Albany, New York, believing it was a KPop Demon Hunters event they could attend with their five and six-year-old daughters. After realising the mistake, the buyer contacted the band to request a refund, according to the complaint.

Hyde Lane also cites a television producer who allegedly approached the band’s management in the belief that it was connected to the film, along with social media posts that incorrectly tagged Demon Hunter while discussing the animated release.

The company argues that the confusion could move in both directions. Netflix’s much larger commercial presence, it claims, may lead audiences to assume the long-established metal group is affiliated with or derived from KPop Demon Hunters.

“The brand that Hyde Lane has carefully built over the course of the past quarter century now faces an existential crisis,” the complaint says.

Hyde Lane is seeking a jury trial and an order preventing the defendants from using the title for recorded music, live performances and merchandise. It has also requested restitution and unspecified damages.

From left: Yu Han Lee, Ejae and Mark Sonnenblick won the Oscar for Best Original Song for Golden from KPop Demon Hunters. EPA Show caption: From left: Yu Han Lee, Ejae and Mark Sonnenblick won the Osc…

Netflix Studios has its own trademark registrations for KPop Demon Hunters covering certain types of merchandise, with further applications pending.

Netflix and AEG Presents had not publicly responded to the claims at the time of writing.

Produced by Sony Pictures Animation and released on Netflix in June 2025, KPop Demon Hunters follows fictional K-pop group HUNTR/X, whose members use secret powers to protect their fans from supernatural threats.

Netflix says the film has received more than 500 million views, making it the streaming service’s most popular film. It went on to win two Academy Awards, including Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for Golden.

Arden Cho, who provides the speaking voice of HUNTR/X leader Rumi, is among the stars due to appear at Middle East Film and Comic Con in Abu Dhabi from September 11 to 13.

Netflix has also confirmed a sequel, with directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans returning. The streamer and AEG announced plans for a global concert tour in May, although cities, dates and ticket details have yet to be revealed.