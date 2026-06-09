Who was Rachel Nickell? Why Netflix is revisiting one of Britain's most haunting murder cases

More than three decades after Rachel Nickell's murder shocked Britain, her story is once again in the spotlight.

Netflix is revisiting the unsettling case through the documentary, The Murder of Rachel Nickell, and drama series, The Witness, introducing a new generation to one of Britain's most notorious crimes.

But unlike previous retellings, the latest adaptations focus not only on the 1992 murder and the botched police investigation that followed, but also on the family left behind.

So who was Rachel Nickell, why was she stabbed 49 times and why does the case continue to resonate more than 30 years later?

Who was Rachel Nickell?

Rachel Nickell, left, and Andre Hanscombe in a still from The Murder of Rachel Nickell. Photo: Netflix Info

Nickell, 23, was a mother living in south-west London with her partner Andre Hanscombe and their two-year-old son Alex.

Friends and family described her as a devoted mother who enjoyed spending time outdoors with her young son.

On July 15, 1992, she took Alex and the family dog, Molly, for a walk on Wimbledon Common, one of London's largest and most popular green spaces.

She never returned home.

Nickell was attacked while walking across Wimbledon Common in broad daylight. She was sexually assaulted and stabbed 49 times in a frenzied attack that horrified Britain.

Her son Alex, then aged two, witnessed the murder and was later found clinging to his mother's body.

The brutality of the crime, coupled with the presence of a child witness, ensured the case dominated headlines and television news for months.

Why did the murder shock Britain?

The attack happened in a place many Londoners considered safe. Wimbledon Common was a popular destination for walkers, families and dog owners, making the crime particularly unsettling.

The murder also came at a time when 24-hour news coverage and tabloid competition were intensifying, helping turn the case into one of the most closely followed criminal investigations in modern British history.

Public pressure on police to identify the killer quickly became immense.

Who was blamed for Rachel Nickell's murder?

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The investigation soon focused on Colin Stagg, a local man who matched elements of a criminal profile developed by investigators. Detectives became convinced he was responsible, despite a lack of forensic evidence linking him to the crime.

In an attempt to secure a confession, police launched an undercover operation known as Operation Edzell. A female officer posed as a potential romantic partner and began a relationship with Stagg as part of an elaborate sting operation.

But the prosecution against Stagg never reached a jury. In 1994, a judge ruled that evidence gathered through the undercover operation was inadmissible, criticising the tactics used by investigators.

Without that evidence, the case collapsed.

The failed prosecution became one of the most controversial episodes in British policing and is frequently cited as an example of investigative tunnel vision, where detectives become overly focused on a single suspect while overlooking other possibilities.

Stagg spent years living under suspicion before eventually receiving compensation for the wrongful targeting.

Who actually killed Rachel Nickell?

The breakthrough came years later through advances in DNA technology. A fresh review of the evidence identified Robert Napper as the attacker.

Napper was already being held in a secure psychiatric hospital after admitting responsibility for the murders of Samantha Bisset and her four-year-old daughter Jazmine in 1993.

In 2008, Napper admitted responsibility for Nickell's death on the grounds of diminished responsibility – a legal defence used when a person's mental condition substantially impairs their judgement or self-control. He was given an indefinite hospital order and remains detained in a secure psychiatric facility.

The admission finally brought an end to one of Britain's longest-running and most controversial murder investigations.

What are The Witness and The Murder of Rachel Nickell about?

Max Fincham as Alex Hanscombe, left, and Jordan Bolger as Andre Hanscombe in The Witness. Photo: Netflix Info

The documentary, The Murder of Rachel Nickell, which was released on June 4, examines the investigation itself, including the wrongful focus on Stagg, the controversial police tactics used during the inquiry and the eventual identification of Napper through DNA evidence.

It also spotlights Alex, now 36, who appears in the documentary, and shares memories of the traumatic years that followed, having been forced to relive the horrific day over and over again.

Meanwhile, the drama series The Witness – which was also released on June 4 – shifts the focus away from the killer and the investigation. It explores the decades after Nickell's death and follows the lives of Andre and Alex as they navigate grief, trauma, media attention and the long-lasting effects of a crime that became national news.

Together, the productions tell both sides of the story – the hunt for a killer and the lives forever altered by the murder.

Where are Alex and Andre Hanscombe now?

Andre Hanscombe, left, and Alex Hanscombe both appear in the documentary The Murder of Rachel Nickell. Photo: Netflix Info

Alex was only two years old when he witnessed his mother's murder on Wimbledon Common. Now 36, he has largely remained out of the public eye, building a life away from the intense media attention that surrounded the case throughout the 1990s and early 2000s.

The Witness is based on his 2017 memoir, Letting Go: A True Story of Murder, Loss and Survival, in which he reflects on growing up in the shadow of one of Britain's most notorious crimes. His father, Andre Hanscombe, also chronicled his experience in The Last Thursday in July: The Story of Those Left Behind, published in 1996.

Alex and Andre both appear in Netflix's documentary, The Murder of Rachel Nickell, marking one of the first times they have publicly shared their experiences in such depth.

"We hope that audiences will be left with a testament to the tough battle of life we all face and to the power of faith, hope, love and never giving up," they said in a statement.