How Isack Hadjar earned his wings, going from Formula Two to the Red Bull seat in F1

When Isack Hadjar began racing in the Middle East as a Formula Two driver, the response was immediate. Even before reaching Formula One, he was aware of the sport’s growing presence in the region and the support that came with it.

That momentum forms the backdrop of the new documentary My Road To Red Bull, produced by streaming platform TOD and releasing on April 30. It traces Hadjar's progression from the junior ranks to a seat with Red Bull Racing. Filmed around his move into F1, it captures a transition that carries weight beyond the paddock.

Hadjar was born in Paris to an Algerian family rooted in academia. His father, Yassine Hadjar, is a researcher in quantum mechanics and worked as his kart mechanic in the early years, a link between technical knowledge and hands-on racing.

Hadjar’s climb included a strong run in F2, where he established himself as one of the most promising drivers on the grid.

Hadjar says he was approached for the documentary mainly to help grow his support in the Middle East. “My arrival in Formula One is a big thing there. To document that and show what happened in my rookie season was a good thing to do.”

Hadjar’s Algerian heritage has helped deepen that connection. He treats the attention as added support rather than something to analyse.

“It’s only positive,” he says. “I’m lucky to represent two countries at the highest level. It’s a privileged situation to be in.”

The focus has shifted in his second season. Last year was about earning his place. This year is about building on it.

“The target was to prove I was fast enough to be in Formula One. I proved it,” he says. “Now it’s more long-term, what I want to achieve.”

That change in perspective has also made things somewhat easier. “I feel a lot less pressure compared to last year. I know I’m capable of doing the job,” he adds.

His rookie campaign in Formula One with Racing Bulls clocked that progress. Across the season, Hadjar adapted quickly to the demands of the sport, delivering composed performances and the consistency expected at this level, which led to his promotion within the Red Bull system. He also secured a podium finish in his debut season, which is a result not often achieved by newcomers.

At Red Bull, Hadjar is part of a new cycle in Formula One shaped by incoming regulations, while also measuring himself against teammate Max Verstappen, a four-time Formula One champion. It is a balance of development and comparison.

“Building something in the long-term with the team is new for me,” Hadjar says. “At the same time, comparing myself to the best driver on the grid is also a target.”

Hadjar says his second season in the sport carries new challenges, but he feels less pressure than before. Photo: TOD Info

His rise also offers visibility to younger drivers from the region. Hadjar is direct about his position. “I’m the first one who’s done it,” he says. “So, I set an example.”

He understands the dynamic, having followed drivers such as Pierre Gasly during his own progression. “To know that there are kids who see me the same way is very cool,” he says.

The documentary arrives as Formula One’s relationship with the Middle East continues to evolve. While this season has missed two races in the region due to mitigating circumstances, Hadjar remains confident about its enduring place on the calendar.

“Every time the Middle East builds a track, it delivers good racing,” he says. “It’s a part of the calendar we all enjoy.”

For Hadjar, My Road To Red Bull is less a conclusion than a marker. It documents a breakthrough moment, but the focus remains on what comes next.

My Road To Red Bull is now available to stream on TOD