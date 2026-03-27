Grid fashion: Which F1 team makes the most stylish clothes?

Formula One has always sold glamour as much as speed. Increasingly, that identity is worn on sleeves, as team kit and fan collections become a significant part of the sport’s culture and business.

Merchandise has evolved far beyond the basic logo T-shirt. Teams now produce full seasonal ranges that blend performance sportswear with lifestyle fashion – from replica race polos and team jackets to casual streetwear designed for everyday wear.

As Formula One’s global audience grows, thanks to shows like Drive to Survive, merchandise has become another competitive arena. Teams partner with major sportswear companies and fashion labels to shape how supporters present themselves in the grandstands and beyond.

Despite the 11 teams on the grid this year, a handful of apparel companies dominate the paddock. Castore supplies Red Bull Racing, Alpine and Haas, while Puma outfits Ferrari, Aston Martin and McLaren. Adidas, meanwhile, has entered the sport through partnerships with Mercedes and Audi.

Alongside the sportswear brands, fashion labels are also stepping in. Racing Bulls works with Hugo Boss, while Cadillac is collaborating with Tommy Hilfiger.

Oracle Red Bull Racing

The latest collection by Castore marks the arrival of Ford on the team’s official merchandise – but the range remains heavy on logos and light on style. Photo: Red Bull Info

Red Bull Racing’s official teamwear and fan merchandise are produced by British sportswear brand Castore. The partnership covers the apparel worn by team personnel on race weekends, as well as the replica pieces sold to supporters.

The range centres on the team’s navy and red colours and includes polos, jackets, caps and lifestyle pieces designed for everyday wear. This season’s collection introduces one notable change: the Ford logo.

Red Bull has ended its engine partnership with Honda and started a new programme with the American carmaker. The Ford badge carries immense prestige in the racing world, and its appearance on an F1 team’s merchandise adds an extra layer of appeal for fans.

Unfortunately, Castore’s offering falls short in both quality and design variety. Beyond the addition of the Ford logo, there is little reason to wear these pieces casually. The collection feels overly corporate and logo-heavy – a look that might work trackside, but doesn’t translate particularly well to everyday streetwear.

Scuderia Ferrari

Ferrari’s long-standing partnership with Puma continues into 2026, with the German sportswear brand producing the team’s full merchandise programme. This includes the replica race kit worn by mechanics and engineers, as well as a wide range of fanwear.

Ferrari merchandise remains one of the most recognisable in the sport, built around the team’s iconic Rosso Corsa colours and prancing horse emblem. Few brands in motorsport carry the same global appeal, particularly when it comes to clothing.

In many ways, Puma has the easiest job in Formula One: the Ferrari logo largely sells itself. Even so, the brand has introduced some variety through race-exclusive caps for each driver, such as special designs for Charles Leclerc’s home race in Monaco and Lewis Hamilton’s at Silverstone. The 2026 collection continues to lean into the prancing horse’s heritage, making use of Ferrari’s signature red across staples such as hoodies and T-shirts.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas

The collection by Adidas builds on the team’s black and teal palette with a cleaner, more wearable approach that leans closer to lifestyle fashion than paddock merch. Photo: Adidas Info

The Mercedes Formula One team began a partnership with Adidas last year, marking the brand’s first full Formula One teamwear programme. Adidas now produces the team’s official race kit alongside a fanwear collection built around Mercedes’s striking black and teal colour scheme.

In the first year of the collaboration, fans saw a more accessible and sport-focused range compared with the Tommy Hilfiger collections of previous seasons. Hoodies, racing shoes and team shirts quickly became popular choices on race weekends.

For this year, the range has been expanded with a wider lifestyle line that draws on the Silver Arrows heritage of Mercedes. The designs are clean and understated, making for Formula One apparel that feels wearable, relying on subtle branding rather than oversized logos.

McLaren

A new partnership with Puma brings a sharper, more wearable edge to the team’s papaya-orange merchandise, giving fans a collection that works beyond race day. Photo: Puma Info

McLaren enters a new era this season with Puma as its official team kit and apparel partner. The multiyear agreement replaces Castore and extends across the team’s wider racing programmes.

The new range builds on the famed team’s distinctive papaya orange identity, combining replica teamwear with casual lifestyle pieces. After the team’s championship success last year, the arrival of Puma is likely welcome news for fans.

Castore’s previous offerings often felt lacklustre, leading many supporters to show their allegiance through McLaren-branded collections from high-street labels such as Reiss and Hollister.

With Puma now in charge, fans can wear their colours with papaya hoodies, shoes and caps that feel far more suited to everyday wear.

Aston Martin Aramco

Puma supplies Aston Martin’s official teamwear and fan merchandise, focusing on performance sportswear in the team’s signature British Racing Green.

Fashion label Hugo Boss remains involved through separate lifestyle collaborations, giving Aston Martin one of the paddock’s most fashion-forward identities.

The combination of British Racing Green and the prestige of the Aston Martin logo has made the team’s apparel popular among casual and dedicated fans alike. For 2026, the range sticks to the winning formula, offering pieces fans can wear proudly.

BWT Alpine

Despite the team's heritage among petrolheads, its Castore-designed merchandise feels disjointed and uninspired, with little appeal beyond the paddock. Photo: BWT Alpine F1 Team Info

Alpine works with Castore as its official team kit partner. The collaboration began last year, replacing long-time supplier Kappa. Castore now oversees Alpine’s full teamwear programme, including the apparel worn by the racers, as well as replica merchandise for fans. Like Alpine’s performance on the track, their clothes and merchandise offerings leave much to be desired.

Alpine as a carmaker has clout among petrolheads, yet the F1 team has been unable to translate that into a desirable lifestyle brand for their clothing. It could be the haphazard use of blues and pinks for their colours, or it could simply be that the team is struggling, but one thing is true: there’s very little reason to sport Alpine merch.

Atlassian Williams Racing

This year, Williams entered a new partnership with American brand New Era. The agreement covers apparel, headwear and accessories.

Best known for its caps, New Era brings a lifestyle and streetwear perspective to the team’s merchandise programme. Fans of Williams, a long-time pillar of F1, enjoyed the team’s streetwear last year from Puma.

Fans have expressed some uncertainties about New Era as the brand’s clothing partner, but they can rest assured that if nothing else, they will have the best-looking baseball caps on the grid. The team makes use of its white and blue colour identity, and produces clean and simple hoodies and T-shirts that can easily be chosen as casualwear.

Haas

The new Castore collection arrives with the added intrigue of Toyota Gazoo Racing branding. Photo: TGR Haas F1 Info

Haas has also joined Castore’s growing Formula One portfolio. The partnership positions the British brand as the team’s official kit and retail partner. There was much anticipation as to who Haas would partner with for this season, particularly after the team announced last year that they would carry the Toyota Gazoo Racing name and logo in their branding.

Toyota Gazoo Racing is very popular among racing fans around the world, and their presence in Formula One brings with it the attention and respect of fans of other racing divisions such as rally and endurance. The collection hasn’t lived up to the expectation, but there’s always next season.

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls

A partnership with Hugo Boss brings a sharper fashion sensibility to merchandise, with a clean colour palette that translates well into streetwear. Photo: Red Bull Info

Racing Bulls partners with Hugo Boss for its official teamwear programme. The collaboration places a stronger emphasis on fashion and youth culture compared with traditional motorsport merchandise.

While Austrian energy drink Red Bull’s main team boasts success on the track, its junior team seems to do much better off it with their clothes selection. The team’s white, navy blue and silver colourway is desirable and Hugo Boss makes the most out of it to produce stylish streetwear.

Audi

Audi’s Formula One debut arrives with Adidas in tow, delivering a sleek first collection that feels destined to live beyond the paddock. Photo: Audi Revolut F1 Team Info

Audi enters Formula One in 2026 with Adidas as its official apparel partner. The collaboration includes teamwear, footwear and fan merchandise tied to the German manufacturer’s debut in the championship.

One of two new teams on the grid this year, Audi have come out swinging their first season with Adidas. Taking lessons from what they did well with Mercedes, the German sport brand has created a visual identity in its clothes that communicates the sleek and menacing look of the car.

Expect Audi’s clothes and merch to become a popular fixture as casualwear this year.

Cadillac

Cadillac’s partnership with Tommy Hilfiger gives its debut F1 wardrobe a polished, all-American identity likely to resonate beyond the circuit. Photo: Tommy Hilfiger Info

Cadillac arrives on the grid with Tommy Hilfiger as its apparel partner. The American fashion giant has a long history of motorsport involvement and will produce the team’s official merchandise and fanwear.

Much like Audi, team Cadillac have nailed it with their clothing in their first season. The team chose a perfect clothing partner in Tommy Hilfiger, which accentuates the American team’s character.

The presence of the Cadillac brand name alongside Tommy Hilfiger on teamwear will make the merch popular among fans of casualwear, as both brands have resonance far beyond motorsport.