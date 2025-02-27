Actor Gene Hackman and wife found dead at their home

Oscar-winning actor <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/2017/07/10/video-new-star-wars-film-gene-hackman-questioned-by-police/" target="_blank">Gene Hackman</a>, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 63, have been found dead at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The couple and their dog were dead when officers arrived and no foul play is suspected, according to a statement from the Santa Fe police department. The statement added that this is an active investigation. No cause of death has yet been released. Hackman was a five-time Oscar nominee, winning twice, for his roles in <i>The French Connection</i> in 1972 and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/clint-eastwood-turns-90-9-films-to-watch-to-celebrate-the-actor-and-director-s-career-1.1027111" target="_blank"><i>Unforgiven</i> </a>in 1993. His first film role was in 1961, with his big break coming several years later with 1969’s <i>Downhill Racer</i>. Known for playing villains, Hackman also appeared in many memorable comedy films such as<i> Hoosiers</i> and <i>Get Shorty</i>. While Hackman was active for decades in Hollywood, he has been reclusive for the past two decades, last appearing on screen with <i>Welcome to Mooseport</i> in 2004. Before acting, Hackman spent five years in the US military, reaching the rank of private first class in the US Marine Corps. He had lied about his age and enlisted at 16. During his service, he worked as a field-radio operator and was stationed in China then Hawaii and Japan. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/another-direction-for-francis-ford-coppola-1.525309" target="_blank">Francis Ford Coppola</a>, who directed Hackman in 1974's<i> The Conversation,</i> led tributes to the actor from across the film world. He wrote on Threads: “The loss of a great artist, always cause for both mourning and celebration: Gene Hackman a great actor, inspiring and magnificent in his work and complexity. I mourn his loss, and celebrate his existence and contribution.”