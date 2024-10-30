Mustafa Fahmy dies aged 82: Celebrated Egyptian actor had a TV and film career spanning 50 years

Egyptian actor Mustafa Fahmy, who has been a household name in the region for half a century, has died. He was 82.
According to Egypt’s Middle East News Agency, Fahmy died in the early hours of Wednesday. His death was also confirmed by Egypt's Actors Syndicate.
Fahmy underwent surgery in August after being diagnosed with a brain tumour. His health, however, continued to deteriorate.
Much like his brother, the celebrated actor Hussein Fahmy, Mustafa Fahmy had been actively involved in Egypt’s television and film industry for the past 50 years.
His filmography comprises more than 150 titles dating back to the 1970s. His most famous works include Ayn Aqli (1974), Waghan le-Wagh (1976), El-Milyunairah el-Nashshalah (1978), Ayyam Fi AlHalal (1985) and Amaliyat Khasa (2007). His recent works include the film Ahl Al Kahf (2024), and the series Pablo (2022).
