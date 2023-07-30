Egyptian actor Hassan Youssef mourns death of his youngest son

Condolences are being paid to Egyptian actor Hassan Youssef after the death of his son.

Abdullah Youssef, 35, drowned in a village off the northern coast of Egypt on Saturday.

The news was announced on Sunday by Egypt's Actors' Syndicate, which reportedly stated that Abdullah's body had been taken to El Alamein Hospital.

Abdullah's uncle and producer Mohamed Youssef led online tributes from the Egyptian film industry.

"There is no power or strength except with God. We belong to God and to Him we shall return," he said on Facebook.

"He is the youngest son of my older brother. He passed away yesterday, may God bless him."

انا لله وانا اليه راجعون

وفاة عبدالله ابن الفنان حسن يوسف

ربنا يرحمه ويغفر له ويصبر اهله 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/saxoBmt3fu — Essam Elsaka (@essamsakka) July 30, 2023

Actor Essam El Sakka posted a picture of Hassan on his Twitter account.

"The death of Abdullah, son of the artist Hassan Youssef. May God have mercy on him, forgive him and grant patience to his family," he said.

Read More Tributes paid to Omani Million's Poet contestant Hilalah Al Hamadani

Director and television presenter Omar Zahran also paid his condolences to the grieving family and wished them "patience and solace".

Hassan is one of Egypt's most prominent actors with a career spanning more than 50 years.

His key works include the television dramas Layali Al Helmiya (1987) and Zeinab Wal Arsh (1980).

He was last seen on the small screen in the 2019 Ramadan drama Al Dhaher.