Martin Scorsese to mentor Mena filmmakers at Marrakesh International Film Festival

Martin Scorsese will be passing on his tips and knowledge to emerging directors in the Mena region.

The Oscar-winning director will not only return to this year’s Marrakesh International Film Festival, but will also be the official patron for the event’s Atlas Workshops.

“I am always happy to be returning to my beloved Marrakesh Film Festival. When I haven’t been able to attend in person, I’ve always been there in spirit,” said Scorsese.

“For this very special anniversary edition of the festival, I have been entrusted with a precious task: to interact with young filmmakers and help to guide them on their way. I look forward to seeing old friends, and to making new ones.”

This year’s Atlas Workshop participants will be known as the Class of Martin Scorsese.

Launched in 2018, the Atlas Workshops are an initiative to help Mena filmmakers by providing a space for exchanges between international professionals and regional talent. Scorsese will participate in several of the sessions.

Since its launch, the Atlas Workshops have supported 111 film projects, 48 of which are from Morocco.

Four Mena titles playing in Cannes had gone through its programme, including Un Certain Regard Best Director winner The Mother Of All Lies by Asmae El Moudir and Un Certain Regard Jury Prize winner Hounds by Kamal Lazraq. Amjad Al Rasheed’s Inshallah A Boy screened in Critics’s Week and has since been selected for Tiff, while Deserts by Faouzi Bensaidi was selected for the Directors' Fortnight.

The sixth Atlas Workshops will take place from November 27 to 30 alongside the Marrakesh International Film Festival, which runs from November 24 to December 2.