Red carpet looks at Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon premiere at Cannes

Legendary director Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon had its premiere at Cannes on Saturday, attended by a whole host of well-dressed celebrities.

Leonardo Di Caprio was the star of the show, appearing in a dapper black suit similar to those worn by both Scorsese and co-star Robert De Niro.

The movie's premiere was one of the most-awaited highlights of the continuing 76th Cannes Film Festival in France.

Here are some of the best red carpet looks from the premiere

Director Martin Scorsese and Lily Gladstone arrive on the red carpet for the screening of Killers of the Flower Moon during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

The film, which is the 80-year-old director's seventh project with DiCaprio, is a Western true-crime drama set in the 1920s. It depicts the story of the Osage Native American tribe of Osage County in Oklahoma, who were murdered after oil was found on their land.

Starring Oscar-winning DiCaprio, who is also an executive producer, the film also features De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons and Brendan Fraser.

Funded by Apple TV+ alongside Paramount Pictures, it's also the 11th collaboration between De Niro and the Taxi Driver director.

Based on David Grann’s best-selling non-fiction book of the same name, the film adaptation is scheduled to be released in US theatres on October 20, while a streaming date on Apple TV+ has yet to be confirmed.

After the premiere, the film received a standing ovation.

Lily Gladstone, who portrays an indigenous woman called Molly in the film, stunned on the red carpet in a billowing black and yellow piece with chic floral prints.

Salma Hayek Pinault arrives for the screening of Killers of the Flower Moon, one of the most-awaited highlights of the Cannes Film Festival. EPA

The film's cast were joined by many other A-list personalities, including Cate Blanchett, Naomi Campbell and Salma Hayek. Tim Cook, chief executive of Apple, also attended the event.

Blanchett, who attended with her son, chose a floor-length Louis Vuitton gown. British model, Campbell, dressed in a red Valentino with flattering body cut-outs. And Salma Hayek stole the show in a plunging Alexander McQueen gown.

Other guests in attendance for the Scorsese screening include Tatanka Means, Kirsten Dunst, Tobey Maguire, Isabelle Huppert, Lukas Haas, Irina Shayk and Princess Caroline of Monaco.

Film festivals are always a fashion moment for celebrities, and this year's Cannes, which started on Tuesday, has been no exception.

The first night drew some of the best-dressed attendees and the event will continue until May 27.

